Area Beat Report 12/15 to 12/17/2020
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/15 to 12/16/2020
- Adams, Stephen Boyd, 38 (In Jail), 12/15/2020 2:26 p.m. USMS
- Holt, Larry, 32 (In Jail), 12/15/2020 6:30 p.m. Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 12/15 to 12/17
12/15
- GA Hwy 49 South at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/headlight and tail light out
- GA Highway 3 North at Shiloh Rd., Accident Report
- 0 GA Highway 49 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 279 Old Plains Highway, Alarm Activation
- 0 GA 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 158 Old Stage Rd., Welfare Check
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby, Racing/Drag Racing
- GA Hwy 27 West at GA Hwy 3 South, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- 177 Rebbel Rd., Information for Officer
- 236 North Springs Creek Circle, Damage to Property/Civil Matter
- Lamar Rd. at GA Hwy 30 E, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 0 GA Hwy 228 at Schley County/Sumter County Line, Traffic Stop
- 285 GA Hwy 49 North, Criminal Trespass
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East about Tommy Smith Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 Forsyth St. about Rite Aid Plaza, Traffic Stop/broken tail light/expired registration/window tint violation
- 425 3 Bridges Rd., `Domestic Disturbance
- 127 Aster Dr., Suicide Threat
- 418 Salters Mill Rd., Suspicious Person
12/16
- 125 Moon St. Lot C, Burglary
- 551 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
- 0 GA Hwy 49 North at Old Stage Rd., Assist Motorist
- US Highway 280 at Mile Post 29, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Luke St. at railroad crossing and US Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at Stop Sign
- Desots Seed Farm Rd. Cell Phone, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 27 about Sylvan Place, Accident Involving Deer
- McLittle Bridge Road near the bridge, Assist Motorist
- South Oglethorpe St. at Ellaville St., Assist Motorist
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 508, Domestic Disturbance
- 116 GA Highway 30 West at Legion Highway 30, Unsecured Door
- 425 Mad Dog Rd. Lot A, Alarm Activation
- 143 Sylvan Dr., Domestic Disturbance
12/17
- 1944 Brady Road, Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 12/16
12/16
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 607 Leila Way, Civil Matter
- 400 Rees St. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Recovered Stolen Property
- 701 Jackson Avenue, Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1204 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Kangaroo Express, Criminal Trespass
- 209 Railroad St., Domestic Dispute/Damage to Property
- 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
- 211 Smith St., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1113 North Lee St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1804 Rose Avenue, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property/Felony
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/16/2020
- Loyless, Crystal, 36, 12/16/2020 4:38 p.m. Theft by Shoplifting
- Nimmons, Durante Pierre, 28, 12/16/2020 10:20 a.m. Financial Transaction/Theft and Fraud