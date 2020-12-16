Area Beat Report for 12/15 and 12/16//2020
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports for 12/15/2020
12/15
- Adams, Stephen Boyd, 38 (In Jail), 12/15/2020 2:26 p.m., USMS
- Holt, Larry, 32, 12/15/2020 6:30 p.m., Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports for 12/15 and 12/16/2020
12/15
- GA Highway 49 South at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop / Headlight and tag light out
- GA Highway 3 North at Shiloh Rd., Accident Report
- 0 Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop / Speeding
- Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
- Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
- Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
- 279 Old Plains Highway, Alarm Activation
- 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop / Speeding
- 158 Old Stage Rd., Welfare Check
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. Lec Lobby, Racing/Drag Racing
- GA Highway 27 West at GA Highway 3 South, Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation / Child rest seat not used properly
- 177 Rebbel Rd., Information for Officer
- 236 North Spring Creek Circle, Damage to Property / Civil Matter
- Lamar Rd. at GA Highway 30 East, Deat Belt Violation
- 0 GA Highway 228 near Sumter/Schley County line, Traffic Stop / Expired Registration
- 0 Ron Circle, Civil Matter
- 285 GA Highway 49 North, Criminal Trespass
- 0 GA Highway 280 East at Tommy Smith Rd., Traffic Stop
- 0 Forsyth St. about Rite Aid Plaza, Traffic Stop / broken tail light,/expired registration/window tint violation
- 425 3 Bridges Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 127 Aster Dr., Suicide Attempt
- 418 Salters Mill Rd., Suspicious Person
12/16
- 125 Moon St. Lot C, Burglary
Media Incident Summary for Americus PD 12/15/2020
12/15
- 915 Elm Avenue, Influencing Witness
- Cotton Avenue at West Lamar St., Drug Activity / Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug