expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Area Beat Report for 12/15 and 12/16//2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports for 12/15/2020

12/15

  • Adams, Stephen Boyd, 38 (In Jail), 12/15/2020 2:26 p.m., USMS
  • Holt, Larry, 32, 12/15/2020 6:30 p.m., Criminal Trespass

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports for 12/15 and 12/16/2020

12/15

  • GA Highway 49 South at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop / Headlight and tag light out
  • GA Highway 3 North at Shiloh Rd., Accident Report
  • 0 Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop / Speeding
  • Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
  • Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
  • 279 Old Plains Highway, Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop / Speeding
  • 158 Old Stage Rd., Welfare Check
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. Lec Lobby, Racing/Drag Racing
  • GA Highway 27 West at GA Highway 3 South, Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation / Child rest seat not used properly
  • 177 Rebbel Rd., Information for Officer
  • 236 North Spring Creek Circle, Damage to Property / Civil Matter
  • Lamar Rd. at GA Highway 30 East, Deat Belt Violation
  • 0 GA Highway 228 near Sumter/Schley County line, Traffic Stop / Expired Registration
  • 0 Ron Circle, Civil Matter
  • 285 GA Highway 49 North, Criminal Trespass
  • 0 GA Highway 280 East at Tommy Smith Rd., Traffic Stop
  • 0 Forsyth St. about Rite Aid Plaza, Traffic Stop / broken tail light,/expired registration/window tint violation
  • 425 3 Bridges Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 127 Aster Dr., Suicide Attempt
  • 418 Salters Mill Rd., Suspicious Person

12/16

  • 125 Moon St. Lot C, Burglary

 

Media Incident Summary for Americus PD 12/15/2020

12/15

  • 915 Elm Avenue, Influencing Witness
  • Cotton Avenue at West Lamar St., Drug Activity / Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Kappa Sigma brothers at GSW honor late housemother “Aunt Mae” with endowed scholarship ahead of her birthday

Lady Hurricanes Freshman help sweep Albany State

Area Beat Report for 12/15 and 12/16//2020

Eric Austin Taylor-Hair awarded Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy scholarship at South Georgia Technical College

Local News

Kappa Sigma brothers at GSW honor late housemother “Aunt Mae” with endowed scholarship ahead of her birthday

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/15 and 12/16//2020

Local News

Eric Austin Taylor-Hair awarded Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy scholarship at South Georgia Technical College

Local News

Local news

Coroner Greg Hancock responds to Coroner-Elect’s report to Board of Commissioners

Local News

Wesley B. Poke receives South Georgia Tech’s Lt. Michael Sangster Law Enforcement scholarship

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects arrested in connection with DeSoto shooting

Local News

South Georgia Tech 1967 Electronic graduate returns 53 years later to receive his associate degree with honors

Local News

South Georgia Technical College campuses to close Dec. 21 for holidays and Spring Semester registration delayed until Jan. 11

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/11 to 12/14

Local News

Mayor and City Council of Americus review 2021 budget and set agenda for December meeting

education

Board of Education votes to extend virtual learning for another nine weeks

Local News

South Georgia Technical College hosts Fall 2020 drive-thru commencement ceremony

Local News

Solar farm, body bags and surplus vehicles on agenda at BOC Work Session

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/9 to 12/10/2020

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sumter County Sheriff Office is offering reward for arson information

community

Americus Police Department holds annual “Shop with a Cop”

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/9/2020

Local News

South Georgia Technical College Holds Pinning Ceremony for Fall LPN Graduates

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/7 to 12/8

Local News

South Georgia Technical College participates in Governor Kemp’s and DFCS’s Secret Santa program

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/4 to 12/7/2020

Local News

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO warns of current COVID-19 trends

Local News

SGTC honoring 2020 graduates with Drive-Thru graduation