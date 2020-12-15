expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals in connection with the shooting of Eddie G. Brown in DeSoto on Saturday, December 12. Those three suspects are 19-year-old Jordan Kirir Roberts of DeSoto, eighteen-year-old Braylon Malik Roberts of Americus and eighteen-year-old Damarrious Donwaun Williams of Columbus. Photo by Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Three suspects arrested in connection with DeSoto shooting

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – On Monday, December 14, deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting of Eddie G. Brown on December 11, 2020 in Desoto, GA.

The individuals arrested are 19-year-old Jordan Kirir Roberts of Desoto. He is being charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Eighteen-year-old Braylon Malik Roberts of Americus and 18-year-old Damarrious Donwaun Williams of Columbus were also arrested in connection with the shooting and are both being charged with Felony Aggravated Assault.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Sumter County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation and authorities are still searching for additional suspects in the case. More information will be released as it becomes available.

More News

Eric Austin Taylor-Hair awarded Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy scholarship at South Georgia Technical College

Coroner Greg Hancock responds to Coroner-Elect’s report to Board of Commissioners

Good Company’s Coming!

Local News

Eric Austin Taylor-Hair awarded Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy scholarship at South Georgia Technical College

Local News

Local news

Coroner Greg Hancock responds to Coroner-Elect’s report to Board of Commissioners

Local News

Wesley B. Poke receives South Georgia Tech’s Lt. Michael Sangster Law Enforcement scholarship

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects arrested in connection with DeSoto shooting

Local News

South Georgia Tech 1967 Electronic graduate returns 53 years later to receive his associate degree with honors

Local News

South Georgia Technical College campuses to close Dec. 21 for holidays and Spring Semester registration delayed until Jan. 11

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/11 to 12/14

Local News

Mayor and City Council of Americus review 2021 budget and set agenda for December meeting

education

Board of Education votes to extend virtual learning for another nine weeks

Local News

South Georgia Technical College hosts Fall 2020 drive-thru commencement ceremony

Local News

Solar farm, body bags and surplus vehicles on agenda at BOC Work Session

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/9 to 12/10/2020

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sumter County Sheriff Office is offering reward for arson information

community

Americus Police Department holds annual “Shop with a Cop”

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/9/2020

Local News

South Georgia Technical College Holds Pinning Ceremony for Fall LPN Graduates

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/7 to 12/8

Local News

South Georgia Technical College participates in Governor Kemp’s and DFCS’s Secret Santa program

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/4 to 12/7/2020

Local News

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO warns of current COVID-19 trends

Local News

SGTC honoring 2020 graduates with Drive-Thru graduation

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020

Local News

Nathan Roland Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele