December 16, 2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Media Incident Summary for Americus PD 12/14

12/14

  • 119 South Lee Street Americus Police Department, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1604 A East Forsyth St. at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 620 East Church St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 318 Pecan Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 1101 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Sam’s Danfair Express, Forgery (4th Degree) Felony / Theft by Shoplifting

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/14

12/14

  • Gaston, Maurice D., 35 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 6:27 p.m. Battery/Simple Batter – Family Violence
  • Johnson, Jesse Lee, 60, (In Jail) 12/14/2020 12 p.m. Probation Violation
  • Lusane, Eddie Lee, 22, (In Jail) 12/14/2020 10:46 a.m. Theft by Conversion
  • Manriquez, Autumn Lee, 39, (Bonded Out) 12/14/2020 9:38 a.m. Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
  • Mills, Darrell Lamar, 47 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 1:25 p.m. Probation Violation
  • Pope, Brandon Emmanuel, 33 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 10:18 a.m. Speeding/Driving with suspended license/Contempt of Court
  • Quiroz, Manuel, 49 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 4:51 p.m. Simple Battery
  • Roberts, Braylon Malik, 19 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 8:19 p.m. Aggravated Assault/Felony
  • Roberts, Jordan Khirir, 18 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission or attempt to commit a felony/Aggravated Assault
  • Williams, Damarrious Donwaun, 18 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 9:51 p.m. Aggravated Assault/Felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report form 12/14 to 12/15, 2020

12/14

  • Highway 280 East at Gas N Go, Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 195 about Mile Post 9, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 875 GA Hwy 308, Alarm Activation
  • 185 Jenkins Rd., Roadway Blocked for power line repairs
  • Highway 280 East at Gas N Go, Accident Involving Deer
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Report of lost or stolen GA registration tag
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot o, Civil Disturbance
  • 105 Laudig Lane, Roadway blocked for power line repairs
  • Southerfield Rd. at Andrews Dr., Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 3 at Shiloh Rd., Assisting Motorist
  • 0 Highway 30 West at 700 block, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 119 Ron Circle, Burglary/Civil Matter
  • 385 GA Highway 30 West, Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 East at Mile Post 19, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 2288 US Highway 280 East at Minor Brothers Farm, County Disorderly Conduct
  • 2288 US Highway 280 East, Warrant Service for Battery/Family Violence
  • 212 N. Ellaville St., Illegal Dumping
  • 461 Highway 228, Racing/Drag Racing
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding

12/15/20

  • GA Highway 3 North at Shiloh Rd., Traffic Accident Report

 

 

