Media Incident Summary for Americus PD 12/14
12/14
- 119 South Lee Street Americus Police Department, Miscellaneous Report
- 1604 A East Forsyth St. at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 620 East Church St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 318 Pecan Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 1101 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Sam’s Danfair Express, Forgery (4th Degree) Felony / Theft by Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/14
12/14
- Gaston, Maurice D., 35 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 6:27 p.m. Battery/Simple Batter – Family Violence
- Johnson, Jesse Lee, 60, (In Jail) 12/14/2020 12 p.m. Probation Violation
- Lusane, Eddie Lee, 22, (In Jail) 12/14/2020 10:46 a.m. Theft by Conversion
- Manriquez, Autumn Lee, 39, (Bonded Out) 12/14/2020 9:38 a.m. Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
- Mills, Darrell Lamar, 47 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 1:25 p.m. Probation Violation
- Pope, Brandon Emmanuel, 33 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 10:18 a.m. Speeding/Driving with suspended license/Contempt of Court
- Quiroz, Manuel, 49 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 4:51 p.m. Simple Battery
- Roberts, Braylon Malik, 19 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 8:19 p.m. Aggravated Assault/Felony
- Roberts, Jordan Khirir, 18 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission or attempt to commit a felony/Aggravated Assault
- Williams, Damarrious Donwaun, 18 (In Jail) 12/14/2020 9:51 p.m. Aggravated Assault/Felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report form 12/14 to 12/15, 2020
12/14
- Highway 280 East at Gas N Go, Alarm Activation
- US Highway 195 about Mile Post 9, Abandoned Vehicle
- 875 GA Hwy 308, Alarm Activation
- 185 Jenkins Rd., Roadway Blocked for power line repairs
- Highway 280 East at Gas N Go, Accident Involving Deer
- Sumter County Courthouse, Report of lost or stolen GA registration tag
- Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop
- 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot o, Civil Disturbance
- 105 Laudig Lane, Roadway blocked for power line repairs
- Southerfield Rd. at Andrews Dr., Traffic Stop
- GA Highway 3 at Shiloh Rd., Assisting Motorist
- 0 Highway 30 West at 700 block, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 119 Ron Circle, Burglary/Civil Matter
- 385 GA Highway 30 West, Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 East at Mile Post 19, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 2288 US Highway 280 East at Minor Brothers Farm, County Disorderly Conduct
- 2288 US Highway 280 East, Warrant Service for Battery/Family Violence
- 212 N. Ellaville St., Illegal Dumping
- 461 Highway 228, Racing/Drag Racing
- 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
12/15/20
- GA Highway 3 North at Shiloh Rd., Traffic Accident Report