December 15, 2020

Bobby Dell Lane: December 13, 2020

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:11 am Monday, December 14, 2020

Bobby Dell Lane, age 47, of Americus, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence. A native of Flagler County, FL. Bobby was born April 18, 1973, to Bobby and Dona Lane. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Richland. Bobby loved to cook and enjoyed the outdoors. His children were his pride and joy.

Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Preston City Cemetery with Glenn Cobb and Rev. Mike McGlaun officiating.

Survivors include his wife Suzanne Lane of Americus; a son, Cody Lane of Prospect, TN.; daughters, Mattie Lane of Americus, Caitlyn Tietjen of Americus, step daughter Amber Usry of Americus; mother, Dona Lane of Prospect, TN.; brother, Jerry Lane of Athens, AL.; sister, Norma Jean Lane of Prospect, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions can be made to Phoebe Sumter Hospice 126 E. Furlow St. Americus, GA. 31709.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father Bobby Ray Lane.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

