Area Beat Report for 12/9 to 12/10/2020
Media Arrest Summary for Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
12/9/2020
- Johnson, Timothy Anthony (In Jail), 24, 12/9/2020 10:49 p.m. Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Pack, Kyle, 32 (In Jail), 12/9/2020 11:20 p.m. Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Pride, Nigeria Deasia (In Jail), 19, 12/9/2020 8:56 p.m. Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree / Aggravated Assault (Felony)
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary for 12/9 to 12/10/2020
12/9/2020
- 0 Winn St. @ McCoy St. 149 Crisp Dr., Damage to Property
- 0 GA Highway 27 East at Highway 195, Traffic Stop / Speeding
- 0 GA Highway 27 East Past 195, Traffic Stop / Speeding
- 0 GA Highway 49 North @ MM 22, Traffic Stop / Speeding / Driving with expired or no registration or title
- 114 Entrekin Lane, Alarm Activation
- 0 Highway 280W Retirement Village, Abandoned Vehicle
- 126 Wood Valley Rd., Alarm Activation
- 603 Commerce Rd., Suspicious Person
- 107 O’Hara Road, VIN Inspection
- 117 Sylvan Dr., Suspicious Person
- 179 Ginger Dr., Suspicious Person
- US Highway 19 South between Mile Posts 3 and 10, Domestic Disturbance
- Southerfield Road About Railroad Tracks, Recovered Property
- 288 DeSoto Seed Farm Road, Suspicious Vehicle
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 604, Suicide Threat
12/10/2020
- 479 Middle River Rd. Unit B, Burglary 10-15
Americus PD Media Incident Summary for 12/9 to 12/10/2020
12/9/2020
- 101 Highway 27 East Americus Times-Recorder, Entering Auto
- 215 Forestside Dr., Entering Auto
- 219 Academy St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1406 1st Montgomery St., Financial Transaction / Card Fraud
- 121 Cherokee St., Forgery – 1st Degree
- 802 Ashby St., Recovered Stolen Property
- 408 Rucker St. at Boone Park, Battery
12/10/2020
- 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 51 at Hillside Manor Apartments, Suspicious Incident
- 1512 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Skyland Motel, Criminal Trespass