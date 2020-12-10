expand
December 10, 2020

Area Beat Report for 12/9 to 12/10/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:41 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Media Arrest Summary for Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

12/9/2020

  • Johnson, Timothy Anthony (In Jail), 24, 12/9/2020 10:49 p.m. Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • Pack, Kyle, 32 (In Jail), 12/9/2020 11:20 p.m. Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • Pride, Nigeria Deasia (In Jail), 19, 12/9/2020 8:56 p.m. Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree / Aggravated Assault (Felony)

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary for 12/9 to 12/10/2020

12/9/2020

  • 0 Winn St. @ McCoy St. 149 Crisp Dr., Damage to Property
  • 0 GA Highway 27 East at Highway 195, Traffic Stop / Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 27 East Past 195, Traffic Stop / Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North @ MM 22, Traffic Stop / Speeding / Driving with expired or no registration or title
  • 114 Entrekin Lane, Alarm Activation
  • 0 Highway 280W Retirement Village, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 126 Wood Valley Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 603 Commerce Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 107 O’Hara Road, VIN Inspection
  • 117 Sylvan Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 179 Ginger Dr., Suspicious Person
  • US Highway 19 South between Mile Posts 3 and 10, Domestic Disturbance
  • Southerfield Road About Railroad Tracks, Recovered Property
  • 288 DeSoto Seed Farm Road, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 604, Suicide Threat

12/10/2020

  • 479 Middle River Rd. Unit B, Burglary 10-15

 

Americus PD Media Incident Summary for 12/9 to 12/10/2020

12/9/2020

  • 101 Highway 27 East Americus Times-Recorder, Entering Auto
  • 215 Forestside Dr., Entering Auto
  • 219 Academy St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1406 1st Montgomery St., Financial Transaction / Card Fraud
  • 121 Cherokee St., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • 802 Ashby St., Recovered Stolen Property
  • 408 Rucker St. at Boone Park, Battery

12/10/2020

  • 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 51 at Hillside Manor Apartments, Suspicious Incident
  • 1512 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Skyland Motel, Criminal Trespass

 

