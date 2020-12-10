A fan’s guide to the start of GSW basketball season

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – It’s FINALLY hoops season! The GSW men’s and women’s basketball teams will tip off their 2020-21 seasons this week. As we’ve seen with schools across the country, sports schedules are very fluid this year and can change at any moment. The following are some notes on the upcoming GSW schedules, as they stand now:

Video & live stats links for the road games on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 11 & 12) at Albany State will be available soon. ASU is putting the finishing touches on their broadcast package for this school year. Per SIAC rules (the conference for ASU), no fans may attend those games.

Fans WILL BE ALLOWED in the Storm Dome on Sunday, December 13, for the women’s home opener against Flagler College at 2 p.m. No ticket restrictions will be in place. Those in attendance are asked to please follow the University System of Georgia’s guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing inside the building.

No fans will be permitted for GSW’s final two home games of the week (December 14 & 15) against Albany State. You can watch the live broadcasts for free on our Peach Belt Conference Sports Network channel through the link below.

The men’s home game that was added for Wednesday, Dec. 16, against USC Aiken has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 2. The start time for that contest will be 7:30 p.m.