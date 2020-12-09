expand
December 9, 2020

Sumter County Sheriff Office is offering reward for arson information

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

There is up to a $1000.00 reward for any information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the house fire at Bobby & Stacy Duke’s residence located at 329 Ed Carson Drive. The fire occurred in the early morning hours of October 29, 2020. If you have any information which may help solve this crime, please call Sgt. Chad Ciani directly at 229-815-6721.  Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division is leading this investigation. Thank You.

Four Lady Wildcats score in double figures in win at Stewart County

The night superheroes cried

Americus Police Department holds annual “Shop with a Cop”

