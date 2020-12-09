Southland Lady Raiders extend winning streak to three with victory at Crisp Academy

From Staff Reports

CORDELE – Fresh off their 60-37 rout of Southwest Georgia Academy the night before, the Southland Academy Lady Raider Basketball Team (SAR) picked up right where it left off on Tuesday, December 8. The Lady Raiders made the trip across the Flint River to Cordele and beat the Lady Cougars of Crisp Academy 43-29 to extend their winning streak to three straight games.

Holly McCain led SAR in scoring with nine points and both Riley Mitchell and Morgan Weaver each chipped in seven. The Lady Raiders also got point production from Reese Roland, who scored five points, and from Ansley Weldon, who chipped in four points in the winning cause.

With the win, SAR improves to 3-1 overall on the young season.

The Lady Raiders will try to extend their winning streak to four when they travel to Auburn, AL on Saturday, December 12, to take on the Lady Warriors of Lee-Scott Academy. The start time for that game is still to be determined.