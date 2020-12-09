expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

Americus Police Department holds annual “Shop with a Cop”

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The Americus Police Department hosted the fifth annual Shop with A cop event in Americus on December 8th.  Volunteers from Americus PD, Georgia Southwestern State University Police, Sumter County Sheriff Office, and the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice partnered with area school and social service agencies to identify thirty kids in need of a little Christmas cheer.  The kids and their families were treated to a meal from Chik-fil-A and then traveled to Wal Mart where they were paired with public safety and community volunteers and given a $150 gift card to spend any way they chose.

 

This year’s event was made challenging by pandemic safety precautions, but even though everyone’s faces were covered, the masks couldn’t conceal the smiling eyes and excited kids jumping up and down.  Many of the participants gave their shopping partners a workout as they ran from one end of the store to another alternating between toys, clothes, and gifts for other family members.  Sgt. Sharron Johnson with the Sumter County Sheriff Office, a first time participant, shared that she was blessed by the giving heart of the little girl she shopped with.  She had come to the event with a list of items she wanted to get for her mother and family members before she spent any money on herself.

 

Shop with A Cop is made possible by the generous contributions of individuals, civic clubs, churches, community organizations and corporate partners who give each year to make the event possible.  Thanks to everyone who gave to make this year’s event a success.  The first donation for 2021 was given last night by a Wal Mart shopper who saw what was happening and wanted to be a part of it.

 

More News

Americus Police Department holds annual “Shop with a Cop”

Raiders improve to 2-1 with lopsided win at Crisp Academy

Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/9/2020

A more energetic second half leads to victory for Panthers over Upson-Lee

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/9/2020

Local News

South Georgia Technical College Holds Pinning Ceremony for Fall LPN Graduates

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/7 to 12/8

Local News

South Georgia Technical College participates in Governor Kemp’s and DFCS’s Secret Santa program

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/4 to 12/7/2020

Local News

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO warns of current COVID-19 trends

Local News

SGTC honoring 2020 graduates with Drive-Thru graduation

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020

Local News

Nathan Roland Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

Area Beat Report 11/30 to 12/3

education

GSW offers unique opportunity for exam relief

business

Sumter EMC partnering to deploy broadband; protecting your power bill from a money grab

Local News

Sumter County Board of Education decides to give parents a second opportunity to decide how to educate their children amidst COVID-19

Local News

Area Beat Report for 11/30 to 12/1/2020

Local News

Area Beat Report 11/24 to 11/30

Local News

South Georgia Tech giving back on Giving Tuesday

Local News

Volunteers needed for Healthy Sumter Community Garden

News Main

Three homicides in two days

Local News

Americus City Council regular meeting held Thursday, Nov. 19

Local News

Area Beat for 11/20 to 11/24/2020

Local News

Bird receives GEAC 2020 Educational Fundraising/Development award

Public records

Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020

Local News

SGTC 2020 graduates to receive graduation t-shirts

Local News

Discussion on solar farm and IGA with Americus approved at BOC meeting