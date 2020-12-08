expand
December 9, 2020

Pictured are the Fall 2020 graduates of the South Georgia Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Photo by SGTC

South Georgia Technical College Holds Pinning Ceremony for Fall LPN Graduates

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Twelve graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing program received their nursing pins in a small, classroom ceremony. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the students and their instructors participated in the traditional pinning ritual.

Receiving their pins were Yolynda Brown of Americus, Kristanna Carnes of Americus, Keleisha Dowdell of Americus, Marilyn Gutierrez of Americus, Allyson Joiner of Americus, Destenee Josey of Plains, Tasheia King of Americus, Da’Ja Little of Cordele, Brittany Poole of Americus, Trineeisha Smith of Americus, Alexandria Walker of Cordele, and Graison Wall of Ellaville.

Brittany Poole was chosen as the class speaker for the ceremony, and LPN instructor Jennifer Childs provided a class overview and presented a slideshow of the students featuring the students over the course of their studies in the LPN program.

Following the slideshow, Childs and fellow practical nursing instructor Christine Rundle presented the pins to the class. The new graduates then recited the Nurse’s Pledge.

The LPN program is one of over 200 available at SGTC leading to a degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Registration for spring semester is January 4. Apply now at www.southgatech.edu.

 

 

 

