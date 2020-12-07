expand
Ad Spot

December 7, 2020

Area Beat Report 12/4 to 12/7/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:48 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/4 to 12/7/2020

12/4/2020

  • Avila-Padron, Adeladio, 42, 12/4/2020, Failure to Yield Right of Way to Vehicle
  • Dice, Reginald Bernard, 29, (Time Served), 12/4, 2020, Drug Court Follow-Up
  • Johnson, Ronald Kenneth, 42, (In Jail), 12/4/2020, Theft by Conversion – Felony, Theft By Taking – Felony, Probation Violation (When Probation Terms are Altered) for finger printable Charge – Felony
  • King, Kent Cordell, 36, (In Jail), 12/5/2020, Failure to Maintain Lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Sherman, Carlos Santiago, 44, (Bonded Out), 12/4/2020, Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge – Felony
  • Thomas, Arthur Bernard, 42, (In Jail), 12/4/2020, Stalking/Family Violence

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 12/4 to 12/7

12/4/2020

  • GA Highway 30 West near Youngs Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Pecan St. at Sunset Park, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 157 Recnecker Rd., Information for Officer
  • GA Highway 3 South at Albany Annex Road, Accident Report
  • North MLK at Adderton, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
  • GA Highway 27 West at New Point Church Rd., Traffic Stop
  • 119 South Lee St, at Americus Police Department, Accident Involving Deer
  • Lamar St. at Dudley St., Traffic Stop
  • Thomas Dr. at Felder St., Traffic Stop
  • Georgia Highway 30 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop
  • Elm Avenue at Glessner St., Traffic Stop
  • 0 Wood Valley Dr., Subject was arrested for theft – Kenneth Johnson
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Forsyth St., Accident Report
  • 255 Memorial Mile, Suspicious Person
  • 0 Sun Valley Dr., Traffic Stop
  • 315 Lower Five Points Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 127 Crumpton Drive, Theft
  • 245 Shiloh Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 0 North MLK Viaduct, Traffic Stop/Headlight requirements, Marijuana Possession of less than 1 oz.
  • 0 Highway 19 at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Accident Report

12/5/2020

  • GA Highway 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop
  • 0 Highway 49 at Round About, Speeding
  • 321 Lacross Rd. Lot 34, Civil Disturbance
  • 0 280 East Parkers Crossing, Accident involving Deer
  • GA Highway 3 North at MM 16, Traffic Stop
  • 0 Hooksmill Rd. at Indian Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign/Not having license on person
  • Forsyth St. at Tripp St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 0 Highway 49 North about Moco Ent, Traffic Stop/Expired Drivers License and Expired Registration
  • 195 Lexington Circle, Civil Disturbance
  • 0 Church St. and International Habitat Parking Lot, Traffic Stop/Driving while license is suspended or revoked
  • 100 Pecan Terrace, Suspicious Person
  • 0 Rainbow at Sunset Park, Traffic Stop
  • 0 Sunset at Rainbow, Traffic Stop
  • 0 27 East and Round About, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration or Title
  • District Line Raod at Middle River Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding and expired license plate
  • 0 Sunset at Rainbow, Traffic Stop
  • Southerfield Rd. near Horton Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane/Attempting to elude police
  • Graystone Dr. at Mask Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 172 Lacross Rd., Suspicious Person
  • GA Highway 30 at MM 11, Livestock in Road
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 22, Traffic Stop

12/6/2020

  • 0 19 South at MM 4, Traffic Stop/Impeding flow of traffic
  • GA Highway 30 East at Huntington Rd.
  • 1010 Easy St., Suicide Threat
  • 121 East Wilson St. Apt. 23B, Entering Auto
  • 900 Southwest Tern Circle, Violation of Handicap Parking
  • 288 North Springs Creek Circle, Civil Matter/Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Southerfield Rd. at Horton Pure Station, Traffic Stop/Suspended or expired registration/no license on person
  • 200 block of North Spring Creek Circle, Prohibition on Parking Heavy Vehicles
  • Astro Club, Domestic Disturbance
  • Ashby St. at Pine St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Breaklight
  • 288 Spring Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance/woman held against her will
  • 0 Lee St. near College St., Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 288 N. Spring Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance/kidnapping/Battery/False Imprisonment/Cruelty to Children
  • 0 Highway 195 @ MM 8. Deer Accident Report
  • 260 Spring Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance

12/7/2020

  • Mary Blount Dr. at Roney St., Traffic Stop/Driving while unlicensed
  • Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Stop Sign Violation
  • 129 Bailey Rd., Suspicious Person

 

 

 

 

More News

Area Beat Report 12/4 to 12/7/2020

Raiders fall to Terrell Academy in season opener

Lady Raiders turn up the heat in second half to pull away from Terrell Academy

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO warns of current COVID-19 trends

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/4 to 12/7/2020

Local News

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO warns of current COVID-19 trends

Local News

SGTC honoring 2020 graduates with Drive-Thru graduation

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020

Local News

Nathan Roland Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

Area Beat Report 11/30 to 12/3

education

GSW offers unique opportunity for exam relief

business

Sumter EMC partnering to deploy broadband; protecting your power bill from a money grab

Local News

Sumter County Board of Education decides to give parents a second opportunity to decide how to educate their children amidst COVID-19

Local News

Area Beat Report for 11/30 to 12/1/2020

Local News

Area Beat Report 11/24 to 11/30

Local News

South Georgia Tech giving back on Giving Tuesday

Local News

Volunteers needed for Healthy Sumter Community Garden

News Main

Three homicides in two days

Local News

Americus City Council regular meeting held Thursday, Nov. 19

Local News

Area Beat for 11/20 to 11/24/2020

Local News

Bird receives GEAC 2020 Educational Fundraising/Development award

Public records

Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020

Local News

SGTC 2020 graduates to receive graduation t-shirts

Local News

Discussion on solar farm and IGA with Americus approved at BOC meeting

education

Americus-Sumter High graduation rate ranks highest in region

DEVELOPING NEWS

Board of Education recount shows tally discrepancy

Local News

GSW sees highest enrollment in school history, among USG’s top increases for Fall 2020

Local News

Technology guru Leslie Fisher hosts workshop at SGTC