December 4, 2020

Rendering of Nick Smarr and Jody Smith painted live at the First Annual Smarr Smith Foundation Paint the Town Blue Gala

Smarr Smith Foundation holds gun raffle to benefit local law enforcement agencies

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 11:43 am Friday, December 4, 2020

The Smarr Smith Foundation (SSF) was unable to hold their annual Paint the Town Blue Gala due to COVID-19. However, SSF remains steadfast in their mission to raise funds for our local law enforcement agencies. For four days, the foundation will be holding a drawing for a firearm. On December 15th, a Beretta A300 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun will be given away. The winner on December 16th will own a new Ruger 30-06 rifle. A Glock 43, black 9mm will be the prize on December 17th. For the final drawing on December 18th, a Ruger 6.5 Creedmor bolt action rifle will be the offering.

Raffle tickets are $20, and each ticket gives 4 opportunities to win. Tickets can be purchased at the Americus Police Department, Clinic Drugs, The Hooks Agency and WISK/WDEC. The Smarr Smith Foundation raises funds to directly benefit the Americus Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Southwestern’s Public Safety Department. Please join the Smarr Smith Foundation as they continue to honor Nick Smarr and Jody Smith’s sacrifice.

