Area Beat Report for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020
Americus PD Media Incident Summary for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020
12/3/2020
- 71D Cherokee St.: Criminal Trespass
- 105 Southland Ridge Dr.: Elder Abuse-Exploiting/Inflicting Pain to Deprive
- 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 155: Miscellaneous Report
- 406 East Church St.: Peeping Tom
- 1005 Douglas Circle: Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle
- 1448 E. Forsyth St. at Perlis Pizza: Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 116 Melody Lane: Theft by Taking-Misdemeanor
12/4/2020
- 103F Eastview Circle Eastview Apartments: Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Reynolds, Shantia K., 24, 12/3/2020 11:49 a.m.: Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Thornton, Nakeba S., 24, 12/3/2020: 5:27 p.m.: Shoplifting