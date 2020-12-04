expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Area Beat Report for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:14 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Americus PD Media Incident Summary for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020

 12/3/2020

  • 71D Cherokee St.: Criminal Trespass
  • 105 Southland Ridge Dr.: Elder Abuse-Exploiting/Inflicting Pain to Deprive
  • 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 155: Miscellaneous Report
  • 406 East Church St.: Peeping Tom
  • 1005 Douglas Circle: Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle
  • 1448 E. Forsyth St. at Perlis Pizza: Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 116 Melody Lane: Theft by Taking-Misdemeanor

12/4/2020

  • 103F Eastview Circle Eastview Apartments: Criminal Trespass

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

 

  • Reynolds, Shantia K., 24, 12/3/2020 11:49 a.m.: Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Thornton, Nakeba S., 24, 12/3/2020:  5:27 p.m.: Shoplifting

 

 

 

More News

Area Beat Report for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020

Smarr Smith Foundation holds gun raffle to benefit local law enforcement agencies

Wildcats get the 2020-21 season started off right with win over Brookstone

Nathan Roland Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/3/2020 to 12/4/2020

Local News

Nathan Roland Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

Area Beat Report 11/30 to 12/3

education

GSW offers unique opportunity for exam relief

business

Sumter EMC partnering to deploy broadband; protecting your power bill from a money grab

Local News

Sumter County Board of Education decides to give parents a second opportunity to decide how to educate their children amidst COVID-19

Local News

Area Beat Report for 11/30 to 12/1/2020

Local News

Area Beat Report 11/24 to 11/30

Local News

South Georgia Tech giving back on Giving Tuesday

Local News

Volunteers needed for Healthy Sumter Community Garden

News Main

Three homicides in two days

Local News

Americus City Council regular meeting held Thursday, Nov. 19

Local News

Area Beat for 11/20 to 11/24/2020

Local News

Bird receives GEAC 2020 Educational Fundraising/Development award

Public records

Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020

Local News

SGTC 2020 graduates to receive graduation t-shirts

Local News

Discussion on solar farm and IGA with Americus approved at BOC meeting

education

Americus-Sumter High graduation rate ranks highest in region

DEVELOPING NEWS

Board of Education recount shows tally discrepancy

Local News

GSW sees highest enrollment in school history, among USG’s top increases for Fall 2020

Local News

Technology guru Leslie Fisher hosts workshop at SGTC

Local News

Sumter County BOC conducts Public Hearing on rezoning of land for solar farm

education

Dr. Choates recommends Sumter County Schools offer hybrid educational approach for third nine weeks

Local News

SGTC graduate credits success in life to lessons learned at alma mater