Schley County Lady Wildcats lose opener in close affair to Brookstone

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcat Basketball Team (SCHS) took the Lady Cougars of Brookstone (BS) down to the wire, but fell by the score of 41-39 in their season opener on Tuesday, December 1, at Schley County High School.

During the first quarter, it was a back-and-forth affair between the two clubs, but the Lady Cougars had a 12-8 lead by the end of the quarter, with BS sophomore guard Taylor Williams scoring all 12 of the Lady Cougars’ points.

During the second quarter of the game, the scoring margin stayed the same, as BS outscored the Lady Wildcats 12-8 in the second quarter to take a 24-16 lead at the half.

However, SCHS stormed back in the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Cougars 14-8 and trailed 32-30 with one more quarter to play. Unfortunately for the Lady Wildcats, though they had chances to take the lead and win near the end, they were unable to do so and the Lady Cougars left Ellaville with a 41-39 victory over SCHS.

The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to host Deerfield-Windsor on Saturday, December 5, but that game has been cancelled due to issues with COVID-19.

Their next opponent will be Stewart County on Tuesday, December 8, at 6 p.m. in Lumpkin, GA.