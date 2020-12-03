expand
December 3, 2020

SGTC Crisp County Center Student of Excellence overall winner Nathan Roland (left) and nominees (top row) Nacoria Dawson, Patrick Phillips, Christopher Huett, (bottom row) Karen Gonzalez, and Samuel Jessie Simmons. Photo by SGTC

Nathan Roland Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:49 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

CORDELE – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Crisp County Center in Cordele recently recognized several students for outstanding work in their respective programs. Nathan Roland of Eastman, a student in the welding program, was named the overall Student of Excellence. SGTC Welding instructor Brad Aldridge nominated Roland.

As the overall Student of Excellence for September, Roland received a commemorative plaque and a $50 check from SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain. In addition to the plaque and the monetary reward for winning, Roland received a congratulatory letter from SGTC president Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt.  His name was also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

Twice during each semester, instructors in different program areas on the Cordele campus nominate one student from their program who has exhibited high standards academically, socially and professionally. After nominations are submitted, a committee of SGTC staff members use a point system to determine the winner. Points are awarded for GPA, work ethics, involvement in student organizations and other factors.

Other nominees for the award were: Patrick Phillips of Ashburn, Culinary Arts, nominated by Hunter Little; Nacoria Dawson of Cordele, Medical Assisting, nominated by Carol Cowan; Christopher Huett of Cordele, Air Conditioning Technology, nominated by Mike Enfinger; Karen Gonzalez of Byromville, Practical Nursing, nominated by Brandi Nipper; and Samuel Jessie Simmons of Hawkinsville, Electrical Systems, nominated by Mike Enfinger.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 diplomas, degrees, and technical certificates of credit in a variety of programs. Apply online at www.southgatech.edu. Spring semester begins January 6.

 

 

