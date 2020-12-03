expand
Ad Spot

December 3, 2020

Area Beat Report 11/30 to 12/3

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:04 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Americus PD Incident Summary for 12/1/2020 to 12/3/2020

12/1/2020

  • Americus: Damage to Property
  • 1521 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. 2 Total Mobile: Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • 125 West Lamar St. Windsor Hotel: Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 408 South Lee St. Calvary Episcopal Church: Dumping or Depositing of Litter
  • 106A Bill Cross St.: Criminal Trespass
  • 209 Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. B: Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 217 West Forsyth St.: Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1204 W. Crawford St. Harveys Grocery Store: Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1114 Elm Avenue: Suicide Threat/Attempt•346 Academy St.: Domestic Dispute

 

12/2/2020

  • 1617 E. Lamar St.: Animal Complaint
  • 509A East Church St.: Suspicious Incident
  • Felder St. at Harris St.: Injured/Sick Person
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart: Hit and Run
  • 159B Lakeview Circle Americus Housing Authority: Drug Activity
  • 1538 East Forsyth St.: False Statements or Writings, Conceal
  • Bell St.: Damage to Property
  • 215 Poplar St.: Domestic Dispute/Injuries

 

12/3/2020

  • 71D Cherokee St.: Criminal Trespass

 

Americus PD Arrest Reports for 12/1/2020 to 12/3/2020

  • Harris Gregory Jerome, 38, 12/1/2020: Contempt of Court
  • Welch, Scott Riley, 32, 12/1/2020: Burglary – First Degree (Felony)
  • Robinson, Tiffani, 38, 12/2/2020: Theft By Shoplifting

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report Summary for 11/30 to 12/2

11/30/2020

  • 518 US Highway 280 West: Suspicious person banging on the door of a home
  • McLittle Bridge Road at Bridge: Roadway Blocked/Tree in the Road
  • 401 Wayman St. Boys and Girls Club: Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 30 West at Mile Marker 1: Accident Involving Deer
  • 121 Grover Dr.: Entering Automobile
  • 111 Briar Patch Circle: Domestic Disturbance
  • 526 Commerce Dr.: Runaway
  • 1032 Youngsmill Rd.: Theft
  • 114 GA Highway 45 North: Suicide Threat
  • 109 Highway 19 North: Domestic Disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd.: Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 144 East Federal St.: Alarm Activation
  • Pryor Road and Buck Nelson Road: Livestock in Road

 

12/1/2020

  • 114 East Church St.: Alarm Activation
  • 148 New Era Road: Animal Complaint
  • 0 US Highway 280 Lot 59: Theft
  • 801 Southwestern Estates: Domestic Disturbance
  • 503 Winder St.: Information for Officer
  • 1203 Highway 19 North: Alarm Activation
  • 112 Parkers Mill Creek Road: Domestic Disturbance
  • 1341 Highway 27 East: Alarm Activation
  • 415 Confederate St.: Theft
  • 0 District Line @ Ed Carson: Accident Involving Deer

 

12/2/2020

  • 0 GA Highway 208 West about Jenkins Rd.: Traffic Stop
  • 0 Georgia Avenue of 19 North: Traffic Stop/Vehicle Equipment Violation
  • 0 Magnolia St. MLK Blvd.: Traffic Stop/Vehicle Equipment Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary for 12/1/2020

 12/1/2020

  • Welch, Scott Riley, 32, Burglary – 1st Degree

 

More News

Wildcats get the 2020-21 season started off right with win over Brookstone

Nathan Roland Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Schley County Lady Wildcats lose opener in close affair to Brookstone

Area Beat Report 11/30 to 12/3

Local News

Nathan Roland Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Local News

Area Beat Report 11/30 to 12/3

education

GSW offers unique opportunity for exam relief

business

Sumter EMC partnering to deploy broadband; protecting your power bill from a money grab

Local News

Sumter County Board of Education decides to give parents a second opportunity to decide how to educate their children amidst COVID-19

Local News

Area Beat Report for 11/30 to 12/1/2020

Local News

Area Beat Report 11/24 to 11/30

Local News

South Georgia Tech giving back on Giving Tuesday

Local News

Volunteers needed for Healthy Sumter Community Garden

News Main

Three homicides in two days

Local News

Americus City Council regular meeting held Thursday, Nov. 19

Local News

Area Beat for 11/20 to 11/24/2020

Local News

Bird receives GEAC 2020 Educational Fundraising/Development award

Public records

Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020

Local News

SGTC 2020 graduates to receive graduation t-shirts

Local News

Discussion on solar farm and IGA with Americus approved at BOC meeting

education

Americus-Sumter High graduation rate ranks highest in region

DEVELOPING NEWS

Board of Education recount shows tally discrepancy

Local News

GSW sees highest enrollment in school history, among USG’s top increases for Fall 2020

Local News

Technology guru Leslie Fisher hosts workshop at SGTC

Local News

Sumter County BOC conducts Public Hearing on rezoning of land for solar farm

education

Dr. Choates recommends Sumter County Schools offer hybrid educational approach for third nine weeks

Local News

SGTC graduate credits success in life to lessons learned at alma mater

Local News

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician