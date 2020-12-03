Area Beat Report 11/30 to 12/3
Americus PD Incident Summary for 12/1/2020 to 12/3/2020
12/1/2020
- Americus: Damage to Property
- 1521 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. 2 Total Mobile: Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 125 West Lamar St. Windsor Hotel: Lost/Mislaid Property
- 408 South Lee St. Calvary Episcopal Church: Dumping or Depositing of Litter
- 106A Bill Cross St.: Criminal Trespass
- 209 Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. B: Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 217 West Forsyth St.: Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1204 W. Crawford St. Harveys Grocery Store: Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1114 Elm Avenue: Suicide Threat/Attempt•346 Academy St.: Domestic Dispute
12/2/2020
- 1617 E. Lamar St.: Animal Complaint
- 509A East Church St.: Suspicious Incident
- Felder St. at Harris St.: Injured/Sick Person
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart: Hit and Run
- 159B Lakeview Circle Americus Housing Authority: Drug Activity
- 1538 East Forsyth St.: False Statements or Writings, Conceal
- Bell St.: Damage to Property
- 215 Poplar St.: Domestic Dispute/Injuries
12/3/2020
- 71D Cherokee St.: Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Arrest Reports for 12/1/2020 to 12/3/2020
- Harris Gregory Jerome, 38, 12/1/2020: Contempt of Court
- Welch, Scott Riley, 32, 12/1/2020: Burglary – First Degree (Felony)
- Robinson, Tiffani, 38, 12/2/2020: Theft By Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report Summary for 11/30 to 12/2
11/30/2020
- 518 US Highway 280 West: Suspicious person banging on the door of a home
- McLittle Bridge Road at Bridge: Roadway Blocked/Tree in the Road
- 401 Wayman St. Boys and Girls Club: Alarm Activation
- GA Highway 30 West at Mile Marker 1: Accident Involving Deer
- 121 Grover Dr.: Entering Automobile
- 111 Briar Patch Circle: Domestic Disturbance
- 526 Commerce Dr.: Runaway
- 1032 Youngsmill Rd.: Theft
- 114 GA Highway 45 North: Suicide Threat
- 109 Highway 19 North: Domestic Disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd.: Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 144 East Federal St.: Alarm Activation
- Pryor Road and Buck Nelson Road: Livestock in Road
12/1/2020
- 114 East Church St.: Alarm Activation
- 148 New Era Road: Animal Complaint
- 0 US Highway 280 Lot 59: Theft
- 801 Southwestern Estates: Domestic Disturbance
- 503 Winder St.: Information for Officer
- 1203 Highway 19 North: Alarm Activation
- 112 Parkers Mill Creek Road: Domestic Disturbance
- 1341 Highway 27 East: Alarm Activation
- 415 Confederate St.: Theft
- 0 District Line @ Ed Carson: Accident Involving Deer
12/2/2020
- 0 GA Highway 208 West about Jenkins Rd.: Traffic Stop
- 0 Georgia Avenue of 19 North: Traffic Stop/Vehicle Equipment Violation
- 0 Magnolia St. MLK Blvd.: Traffic Stop/Vehicle Equipment Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary for 12/1/2020
12/1/2020
- Welch, Scott Riley, 32, Burglary – 1st Degree