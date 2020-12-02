Sumter Cycling to hold bike ride Saturday, December 5

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its monthly First Saturday Ride this Saturday, December 5. The ride will begin at 10 a.m. at Café Campesino, located at the corner of West Lamar St. and South Jackson St.

Riders can choose between a casual three-mile neighborhood bicycle stroll, a 12-mile Dairy Loop or a 28-mile loop through Leslie.

Following the ride, riders can enjoy a $5 gift card for coffee or lunch at Café Campesino, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.

The recommended safety protocols by USA Cycling will be used. Those wishing to participate should be healthy enough to ride and riders will be expected to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and use other precautions.

For more questions about the Saturday ride, contact Sumter Cycling at www.sumtercycling.org.