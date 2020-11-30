expand
December 2, 2020

This is the layout of the Healthy Sumter Community Garden, located at Brookdale Park in Americus. ATR Archive

Volunteers needed for Healthy Sumter Community Garden

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:35 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

AMERICUS – On Saturday morning, October 31, the Healthy Sumter Community Garden was officially opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Brookdale Park, where the garden is located. The garden was constructed by Healthy Sumter; a collaboration of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and a number of other local organizations, such as the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, the City of Americus and a 501C3 organization called Flint River Fresh.

These organizations, along with others, came together to make the garden a reality for the purpose of encouraging healthy eating amongst the citizens of Sumter County and to eliminate “food deserts” (scarcity of food).

This is the Healthy Sumter Community Garden, which is located at Brookdale Park in Americus. Volunteers are needed to help grow and maintain the garden in order to produce healthy food that is needed in the community.
ATR Archive

According to Marcus Johnson, the Director of Community Relations and Patient Experience at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, volunteers are needed at the garden every Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help grow it and to maintain it.

For those who would like more information about volunteering to help grow the Healthy Sumter Community Garden, they can go to this website: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjsvQ0_uq2HYz1uSvwURLjWuPJ4vYe4cscpWSKvNnraVsQmQ/viewform

