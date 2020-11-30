Area Beat Report 11/24 to 11/30
Americus PD Incident Reports 11/24 to 11/30
11/24
- 211 Ashby Street: Domestic Dispute
- 119 E. Glessner St.: Recovered Stolen Property
- 329 W. Lamar St. at the 1800 Mexican Restaurant: Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1310 E. Lamar St. (McDonald’s): Custody Dispute
- 310 Harvey Ln.: Deceased Person
- N. Lee St. at E. Lester St. : Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- 1101 Crawford St. Circle K: Criminal Trespass Report
- 101 W. Jefferson St. at Wok-N-Wings: Damage to Property
- 1702 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Quick Stop: Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1605 E. Lamar St. :Rape
- 1554 E. Forsyth St.: Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
- 107 E. Lester St.: Criminal Trespass
- 124 E. Lester St.: Criminal Trespass / Discharge of Fire Arms on or near public property
- 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn: Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 300 E. Lester St.: Miscellaneous Report
11/25
- 1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart): Theft by Shoplifting / Criminal Trespass
- 108 Hanson Dr.: Harassing Communications
- 1480 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree: Theft by Lost/Mislaid Property
- North Lee St.: Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- 137 W. Lester St.: Murder
11/26
- East Lamar St.: Possession of Marijuana or Drugs / No Break Lights or working turn signals
- 1516 E. Lee St. at Food Mart: Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 203: Domestic Dispute
- 310 Forrest St.: Domestic Dispute
- 101B Bush Circle: Miscellaneous Report
- 720 N. Lee St.: Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children/Criminal Trespass
- 1206 S. MLK Jr. Blvd.: Miscellaneous Report
11/27
- 105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O: Stalking
- 256C Lonnie Lane at East Oak Apartments: Suspicious Incident
- Railroad St. at Mayo St.: Warrant Executed/Discharging Firearms in the city
- 2020 Burke St.: Domestic Dispute
- 103B Bush Circle: Domestic Dispute
- 116 Town Creek Circle: Restraint of Dogs
- 63A Masonic St: Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 204 Sharon Circle: Suspicious Incident
- 905 Adderton St.: Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 1533 S. Lee St. Circle K: Theft by Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart): Domestic Dispute (verbal altercation)
11/28/20
- 1313 South Lee St.: DUI / Failure to Maintain Lane / Failure to Notify Owner upon striking owner’s property
- 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 104 Meadowbrook Village: Suspicious Incident
- 613 Lewis Lowe: Drug Activity
- 105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O: Suspicious Incident – Burglary
- 805 Adderton St. Dollar General: Harassing Communications
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Hawkins St: Driving while license suspended
- 1430 Jones Ln.: Domestic Dispute
- Knollwood Dr.: Discharging Firearms in city limits
11/29
- Taylor @ Jones Dr. Discharging Firearms in city limits
- Bivins St. Discharging Firearms in city limits
- Rees St. @ Felder St. Rees Park: DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object
- East Glessner St.: Discharging Firearms in city limits
- Mayo St: Failure to obey traffic control device/Improper Backing/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more, 21 or over/Driving without license on person
- 403B Lakeworth Ct..: Damage to Property
- 915 Davenport St.: Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 110 Knollwood Dr., Apt. 4 at Cripple Creek: Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
- 109 Sun Valley Dr,: Domestic Dispute
- 329 W. Lamar St.: Disorderly Conduct
- 1206-J Crawford St. Pizza Hut: Miscellaneous Report
- Tabby Lane/Maxwell: Driving while license suspended/Domestic Dispute
- 124 Belinda Circle: Domestic Dispute
- 105 South Dudley at Southwestern Circle: Probation/Burglary – Second Degree (Felony)
- 607 Leila Way: Burglary (1st Degree)
11/30
- N. Jackson St.: Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- 111 Muckalee Ct: Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
AMERICUS PD Arrest Summary for 11/24 to 11/30
11/24
- Cladd, Justin Donte, 25, 11/24 9:02 a.m. Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
- Cladd, Veronda Lynn, 49, 11/24 11:49: Battery
- Hunter, Johnnie Lee, 63, 11/24 01:30: Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
11/25
- Morales-Lopez, Ulises Alejandro, 18, 11/25 07:41: Theft by Shoplifting / Criminal Trespass
11/26
- Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 25, 11/26 12:00: Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 25, 11/26 11:42: Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
- Josey, Clarence, 64, 11/26 22:13: Cruelty to Children-Third Degree-Allow Child to witness forcible felony/Battery/Family Violence/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
11/27
- Welborn, Antonio Bernard, 34, 11/27 time not listed: Discharging Firearms in the city
11/28/20
- Cannon, Wesley Pernell, 22, 11/28 02:17: DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object
11/29
- Mann, Shanita Shantae, 31, 11/29 21:08: Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Shelley, Jeffery, 39, 11/29 13:33: Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Thomas, Dominique Marie, 30, 11/29 05:24: Failure to obey traffic control device/Improper Backing/Driving without license on person/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more, 21 or over
- Tullis, Chelsea Janay, 24, 11/29 16:35: Disorderly Conduct
- Tyson, Shamari Dashay, 20, 11/29 01:38: DUI-Driving under the influence of Alcohol under the age of 21
11/30
- Sheffield, Dezandria T, 45, 11/30 00:14: Theft by Shoplifitng
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Summary 11/24 to 11/30/2020
- Adams, Clinton, 23, 11/25/2020 13:08: Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony) / Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
- Coy, Joshua Allen, 40, 11/28/2020 21:21: Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct
- Davis, Charlie Lee, 62, 11/26/2020 18:09: Felony Murder/Aggravated Assault/Hold for Investigations
- Diaz, Rodolfo, 30, 11/25/2020 21:12: Driving while unlicensed/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving under influence of drugs/alcohol
- Dice, Reginald Bernard, 29, 11/27/2020 20:01: Driving while unlicensed
- McDuffie, Jeffery Pate, 46, 11/27/2020 14:41: Criminal Trespass
- Morgan, Kendra Larissa, 41, 11/28/2020 4:41: DUI – Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Toms, Christopher, 40, 11/25/2020 20:10: Tag Light Required
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office incident reports from 11/24 to 11/30/2020
11/24
- 1409 Felder St. at Double DS Fast Food: Burglary
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St.: Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Highway 377 at Thommy Hooks Rd.: Traffic Stop
- GA Highway 408 at Thomas Mill Road: Traffic Stop
- McLittle Bridge Road at US Highway 19 South: Traffic Stop
- US Highway 19 at McLittle Bridge Road: Traffic Stop
- 624 Talent Store Road: Animal Complaint
- Forsyth Street at Jackson St. Danfair Express: Traffic Stop
- Lamar St. at Dudley St.: Traffic Stop
- 389 Small Piece Rd.: Civil Matter
- 140 Williams Rd.: Assist Another Agency
- GA Highway 27 East at MP 25: Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 127 Jasmine Dr.: Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Highway 280 Mile Marker 21: Traffic Stop
- 111 Swisher Road: Burglary
- 114 Grover Place Rd: Criminal Trespass
- 146 Briarwood Circle: Domestic Disturbance
- 1861 Highway 280 West: Accident Involving Deer
11/25
- 328 Old Andersonville Rd.: Suspicious Person
- 153 Sixth St: Suspicious Person
- O Ashley Rd. to Sylvan Dr.: Illegal Dumping
- O Mask Road at New Jerusalem Church: Abandoned Vehicle
- 3526 Lee St.: Accident Involving Deer
- 3752 Lee St.: Abandoned Vehicle
- 999 Old Andersonville Rd.: Alarm Activation
- 402 Old Plains Highway: Alarm Activation
- 108 Tulip Dr.: Information for Officer
- 0 Highway 49S and Harper Subdivision: Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
- 192 Mockingbird Dr.: Theft
- 119 Rainbow Terrace: Person Shot
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 608: Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Prince St. and Lamar St.: Traffic Stop
- 0 Packing House Road and Woodland Acres: Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 153 Sixth St.: Suspicious Person
- 328 Old Andersonville Rd.: Suspicious Person
11/26
- 1994 Highway 308: Alarm Activation
- 0 Telephone: Information for Officer
- 137 Indian Road: Alarm Activation
- 0 Pryor at Buck Nelson: Traffic Accident
- 0 Hwy 30W at MM2: Livestock in Road
- 2124 Highway 280W: Welfare Check
- 0 Hwy 27 at E MM 27: Suspicious Person
- 0 Tulip Dr. and Jasmine Dr.: Shots Fired
- US Highway 19 South near McLittle Bridge Rd: Traffic Stop
- 984 GA Highway 118: Alarm Activation
- Shiloh Rd, and US Highway 19: Accident Involving Deer
- 192 Burma Rd.: Welfare Check
- 3018 Roney St.: Unsecured Door
- Horseshoe Circle: Shots Fired
- 356 Highway 280: Domestic Disturbance
- 118 Briar Patch Circle: Domestic Disturbance
- 110B Iris Dr.: Trouble Unknown
- 974 Highway 118: Alarm Activation
11/27
- 210 Youngs Mill Road: Criminal Trespass
- South Georgia Tech Parkway and Lacrosse Road: Assisting Motorist
- McMath Mill Rd. near Odum Road: Accident Report
- 118 Briar Patch Circle: Suspicious Person
- Arlington Dr. and US Highway 280 East: Traffic Stop
- 158 Sixth St.: Suspicious Person
11/28
- 318 W. Lamar at Monroe’s Hot Dogs: Entering Auto
- 128 Swisher Road: Traffic Accident
- 0 Highway 280 E @ MM 19: Accident Involving Deer
- Shiloh Road at US Highway 19 North: Traffic Stop
- US Highway 280 E at Pryor Road: Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 247 GA Highway 49 South Lot D: Suspicious Vehicle
- 181 McLittle Bridge Rd.: Accident Involving Deer
- Pryor Rd.: Livestock in Road
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A: Domestic Disturbance/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
- 109 Old Dawson Road Lot B: Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 30 West near Peachtree St.: Abandoned Vehicle
11/29
- 402 Old Plains Highway Jimmy Carter Boyhood Home: Alarm Activation
- 311 South Bond St.: Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Highway 19 South and McLittle Bridge Rd.: Deer Accident Report
- 280 East: Information for Officer
- 247 Highway 49 South Lot R: Domestic Disturbance
- 528 Tallent Store: Burglary – First Degree (Felony)
- 0 Highway 195 @ Middle River Rd.: Accident Involving Deer
- GA Highway 27 E at Mile Marker 20: Livestock in Road
- US Highway 280 and Mile Marker 22: Assisting Motorist
- Hooks Mill Road near Head Road: Livestock in Road
11/30
- 518 US Highway 280 West: Suspicious Person
- McLittle Bridge Road at Bridge: Roadway Blocked/Tree in the Raod
- 401 Wayman St. Boys and Girls Club: Alarm Activation