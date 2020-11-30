expand
December 2, 2020

Area Beat Report 11/24 to 11/30

By Ken Gustafson

Published 10:18 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

Americus PD Incident Reports 11/24 to 11/30

11/24

  • 211 Ashby Street: Domestic Dispute
  • 119 E. Glessner St.: Recovered Stolen Property
  • 329 W. Lamar St. at the 1800 Mexican Restaurant: Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1310 E. Lamar St. (McDonald’s): Custody Dispute
  • 310 Harvey Ln.: Deceased Person
  • N. Lee St. at E. Lester St. : Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • 1101 Crawford St. Circle K: Criminal Trespass Report
  • 101 W. Jefferson St. at Wok-N-Wings: Damage to Property
  • 1702 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Quick Stop: Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1605 E. Lamar St. :Rape
  • 1554 E. Forsyth St.: Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
  • 107 E. Lester St.: Criminal Trespass
  • 124 E. Lester St.: Criminal Trespass / Discharge of Fire Arms on or near public property
  • 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn: Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 300 E. Lester St.: Miscellaneous Report

11/25

  • 1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart): Theft by Shoplifting / Criminal Trespass
  • 108 Hanson Dr.: Harassing Communications
  • 1480 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree: Theft by Lost/Mislaid Property
  • North Lee St.: Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • 137 W. Lester St.: Murder

11/26

  • East Lamar St.: Possession of Marijuana or Drugs / No Break Lights or working turn signals
  • 1516 E. Lee St. at Food Mart: Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 203: Domestic Dispute
  • 310 Forrest St.: Domestic Dispute
  • 101B Bush Circle: Miscellaneous Report
  • 720 N. Lee St.: Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children/Criminal Trespass
  • 1206 S. MLK Jr. Blvd.: Miscellaneous Report

11/27

  • 105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O: Stalking
  • 256C Lonnie Lane at East Oak Apartments: Suspicious Incident
  • Railroad St. at Mayo St.: Warrant Executed/Discharging Firearms in the city
  • 2020 Burke St.: Domestic Dispute
  • 103B Bush Circle: Domestic Dispute
  • 116 Town Creek Circle: Restraint of Dogs
  • 63A Masonic St: Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 204 Sharon Circle: Suspicious Incident
  • 905 Adderton St.: Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 1533 S. Lee St. Circle K: Theft by Shoplifting
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart): Domestic Dispute (verbal altercation)

11/28/20

  • 1313 South Lee St.: DUI / Failure to Maintain Lane / Failure to Notify Owner upon striking owner’s property
  • 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 104 Meadowbrook Village: Suspicious Incident
  • 613 Lewis Lowe: Drug Activity
  • 105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O: Suspicious Incident – Burglary
  • 805 Adderton St. Dollar General: Harassing Communications
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. at Hawkins St: Driving while license suspended
  • 1430 Jones Ln.: Domestic Dispute
  • Knollwood Dr.: Discharging Firearms in city limits

11/29

  • Taylor @ Jones Dr. Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • Bivins St.  Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • Rees St. @ Felder St. Rees Park: DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object
  • East Glessner St.: Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • Mayo St: Failure to obey traffic control device/Improper Backing/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more, 21 or over/Driving without license on person
  • 403B Lakeworth Ct..: Damage to Property
  • 915 Davenport St.: Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 110 Knollwood Dr., Apt. 4 at Cripple Creek: Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
  • 109 Sun Valley Dr,: Domestic Dispute
  • 329 W. Lamar St.: Disorderly Conduct
  • 1206-J Crawford St. Pizza Hut: Miscellaneous Report
  • Tabby Lane/Maxwell: Driving while license suspended/Domestic Dispute
  • 124 Belinda Circle: Domestic Dispute
  • 105 South Dudley at Southwestern Circle: Probation/Burglary – Second Degree (Felony)
  • 607 Leila Way: Burglary (1st Degree)

11/30

  • N. Jackson St.: Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • 111 Muckalee Ct: Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony

 

 

 

AMERICUS PD Arrest Summary for 11/24 to 11/30        

 

11/24

 

  • Cladd, Justin Donte, 25, 11/24 9:02 a.m. Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
  • Cladd, Veronda Lynn, 49, 11/24 11:49:   Battery
  • Hunter, Johnnie Lee, 63, 11/24   01:30:   Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor

 

11/25

 

  • Morales-Lopez, Ulises Alejandro, 18, 11/25 07:41: Theft by Shoplifting / Criminal Trespass

 

11/26

 

  • Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 25, 11/26 12:00: Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 25, 11/26 11:42: Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
  • Josey, Clarence, 64, 11/26 22:13: Cruelty to Children-Third Degree-Allow Child to witness forcible felony/Battery/Family Violence/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass

 

11/27

 

  • Welborn, Antonio Bernard, 34, 11/27 time not listed: Discharging Firearms in the city

 

11/28/20

 

  • Cannon, Wesley Pernell, 22, 11/28   02:17: DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object

 

11/29

 

  • Mann, Shanita Shantae, 31, 11/29 21:08: Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Shelley, Jeffery, 39, 11/29 13:33: Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Thomas, Dominique Marie, 30, 11/29 05:24: Failure to obey traffic control device/Improper Backing/Driving without license on person/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more, 21 or over
  • Tullis, Chelsea Janay, 24, 11/29   16:35: Disorderly Conduct
  • Tyson, Shamari Dashay, 20, 11/29   01:38: DUI-Driving under the influence of Alcohol under the age of 21

 

11/30

 

  • Sheffield, Dezandria T, 45, 11/30 00:14: Theft by Shoplifitng

 

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Summary 11/24 to 11/30/2020

 

 

  • Adams, Clinton, 23, 11/25/2020 13:08: Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony) / Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
  • Coy, Joshua Allen, 40, 11/28/2020 21:21: Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct
  • Davis, Charlie Lee, 62, 11/26/2020 18:09: Felony Murder/Aggravated Assault/Hold for Investigations
  • Diaz, Rodolfo, 30, 11/25/2020 21:12: Driving while unlicensed/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving under influence of drugs/alcohol
  • Dice, Reginald Bernard, 29, 11/27/2020 20:01: Driving while unlicensed
  • McDuffie, Jeffery Pate, 46, 11/27/2020 14:41: Criminal Trespass
  • Morgan, Kendra Larissa, 41, 11/28/2020 4:41: DUI – Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Toms, Christopher, 40, 11/25/2020 20:10: Tag Light Required

 

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office incident reports from 11/24 to 11/30/2020

 

11/24

 

  • 1409 Felder St. at Double DS Fast Food: Burglary
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St.: Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Highway 377 at Thommy Hooks Rd.: Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 408 at Thomas Mill Road: Traffic Stop
  • McLittle Bridge Road at US Highway 19 South: Traffic Stop
  • US Highway 19 at McLittle Bridge Road: Traffic Stop
  • 624 Talent Store Road: Animal Complaint
  • Forsyth Street at Jackson St. Danfair Express: Traffic Stop
  • Lamar St. at Dudley St.: Traffic Stop
  • 389 Small Piece Rd.: Civil Matter
  • 140 Williams Rd.: Assist Another Agency
  • GA Highway 27 East at MP 25: Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 127 Jasmine Dr.: Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Highway 280 Mile Marker 21: Traffic Stop
  • 111 Swisher Road: Burglary
  • 114 Grover Place Rd: Criminal Trespass
  • 146 Briarwood Circle: Domestic Disturbance
  • 1861 Highway 280 West: Accident Involving Deer

 

 

11/25

 

  • 328 Old Andersonville Rd.: Suspicious Person
  • 153 Sixth St: Suspicious Person
  • O Ashley Rd. to Sylvan Dr.: Illegal Dumping
  • O Mask Road at New Jerusalem Church: Abandoned Vehicle
  • 3526 Lee St.: Accident Involving Deer
  • 3752 Lee St.: Abandoned Vehicle
  • 999 Old Andersonville Rd.: Alarm Activation
  • 402 Old Plains Highway: Alarm Activation
  • 108 Tulip Dr.: Information for Officer
  • 0 Highway 49S and Harper Subdivision: Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
  • 192 Mockingbird Dr.: Theft
  • 119 Rainbow Terrace: Person Shot
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 608: Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Prince St. and Lamar St.: Traffic Stop
  • 0 Packing House Road and Woodland Acres: Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 153 Sixth St.: Suspicious Person
  • 328 Old Andersonville Rd.: Suspicious Person

 

 

11/26

 

  • 1994 Highway 308: Alarm Activation
  • 0 Telephone: Information for Officer
  • 137 Indian Road: Alarm Activation
  • 0 Pryor at Buck Nelson: Traffic Accident
  • 0 Hwy 30W at MM2: Livestock in Road
  • 2124 Highway 280W: Welfare Check
  • 0 Hwy 27 at E MM 27: Suspicious Person
  • 0 Tulip Dr. and Jasmine Dr.: Shots Fired
  • US Highway 19 South near McLittle Bridge Rd: Traffic Stop
  • 984 GA Highway 118: Alarm Activation
  • Shiloh Rd, and US Highway 19: Accident Involving Deer
  • 192 Burma Rd.: Welfare Check
  • 3018 Roney St.: Unsecured Door
  • Horseshoe Circle: Shots Fired
  • 356 Highway 280: Domestic Disturbance
  • 118 Briar Patch Circle: Domestic Disturbance
  • 110B Iris Dr.: Trouble Unknown
  • 974 Highway 118: Alarm Activation

 

11/27

 

  • 210 Youngs Mill Road: Criminal Trespass
  • South Georgia Tech Parkway and Lacrosse Road: Assisting Motorist
  • McMath Mill Rd. near Odum Road: Accident Report
  • 118 Briar Patch Circle: Suspicious Person
  • Arlington Dr. and US Highway 280 East: Traffic Stop
  • 158 Sixth St.: Suspicious Person

 

 

11/28

 

  • 318 W. Lamar at Monroe’s Hot Dogs: Entering Auto
  • 128 Swisher Road: Traffic Accident
  • 0 Highway 280 E @ MM 19: Accident Involving Deer
  • Shiloh Road at US Highway 19 North: Traffic Stop
  • US Highway 280 E at Pryor Road: Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 247 GA Highway 49 South Lot D: Suspicious Vehicle
  • 181 McLittle Bridge Rd.: Accident Involving Deer
  • Pryor Rd.: Livestock in Road
  • 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A: Domestic Disturbance/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
  • 109 Old Dawson Road Lot B: Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 30 West near Peachtree St.: Abandoned Vehicle

 

11/29

 

  • 402 Old Plains Highway Jimmy Carter Boyhood Home: Alarm Activation
  • 311 South Bond St.: Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Highway 19 South and McLittle Bridge Rd.: Deer Accident Report
  • 280 East: Information for Officer
  • 247 Highway 49 South Lot R: Domestic Disturbance
  • 528 Tallent Store: Burglary – First Degree (Felony)
  • 0 Highway 195 @ Middle River Rd.: Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Highway 27 E at Mile Marker 20: Livestock in Road
  • US Highway 280 and Mile Marker 22: Assisting Motorist
  • Hooks Mill Road near Head Road: Livestock in Road

 

 

11/30

 

  • 518 US Highway 280 West: Suspicious Person
  • McLittle Bridge Road at Bridge: Roadway Blocked/Tree in the Raod
  • 401 Wayman St. Boys and Girls Club: Alarm Activation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

