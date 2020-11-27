expand
Ad Spot

November 27, 2020

Three homicides in two days

By admin

Published 12:34 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Staff Reports

November 25 at approximately 6:05 pm, Sumter County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Rainbow Terrace area in reference to a person shot.  Chaunecy Goodwin (25)  was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.  The sole person of interest in this case is Corderious Smith (26) who is in custody and is currently being held at the Sumter County jail.  The Sheriff’s Office is not looking for additional suspects at this time.  Formal charges will be brought upon completion of the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and GBI.

 

November 25 at approximately 8:46 pm, Americus Police Department and first responders were notified of a man down in the 100 block of Lester Street in Americus.  The victim who was later identified as Kendrick Deon Williams (35) of Americus was deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds.  In a press release dated November 25, the APD stated that this is an active investigation.  They are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation please call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.

 

November 26 at approximately 12:21 pm, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 296  block of Middle River Road in reference to a possible assault.  Deputies arrived on scene to find one male deceased from an apparent assault.  The victim, Richard Pitts (50).  The suspect,  Charlie Lee Davis (62).  Davis is the sole person of interest in this investigation with formal charges coming upon completion of the investigation.

 

More News

Three homicides in two days

GSW Basketball Schedules Revised; Home Openers December 14 & 15

Ward recognized as Hurricane Hero

Americus City Council regular meeting held Thursday, Nov. 19

  • Latest Opinion

  • Recent Posts

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records

News Main

Three homicides in two days

Local News

Americus City Council regular meeting held Thursday, Nov. 19

Local News

Area Beat for 11/20 to 11/24/2020

Local News

Bird receives GEAC 2020 Educational Fundraising/Development award

Public records

Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020

Local News

SGTC 2020 graduates to receive graduation t-shirts

Local News

Discussion on solar farm and IGA with Americus approved at BOC meeting

education

Americus-Sumter High graduation rate ranks highest in region

DEVELOPING NEWS

Board of Education recount shows tally discrepancy

Local News

GSW sees highest enrollment in school history, among USG’s top increases for Fall 2020

Local News

Technology guru Leslie Fisher hosts workshop at SGTC

Local News

Sumter County BOC conducts Public Hearing on rezoning of land for solar farm

education

Dr. Choates recommends Sumter County Schools offer hybrid educational approach for third nine weeks

Local News

SGTC graduate credits success in life to lessons learned at alma mater

Local News

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

community

Mattie J.T. Stepanek wins grant, becomes Welcoming Community Movement Partner

community

The Social Exchange: Another Sumter County treasure

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

Local News

Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

Local News

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative