Three homicides in two days

Staff Reports

November 25 at approximately 6:05 pm, Sumter County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Rainbow Terrace area in reference to a person shot. Chaunecy Goodwin (25) was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The sole person of interest in this case is Corderious Smith (26) who is in custody and is currently being held at the Sumter County jail. The Sheriff’s Office is not looking for additional suspects at this time. Formal charges will be brought upon completion of the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and GBI.

November 25 at approximately 8:46 pm, Americus Police Department and first responders were notified of a man down in the 100 block of Lester Street in Americus. The victim who was later identified as Kendrick Deon Williams (35) of Americus was deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds. In a press release dated November 25, the APD stated that this is an active investigation. They are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation please call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.

November 26 at approximately 12:21 pm, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 296 block of Middle River Road in reference to a possible assault. Deputies arrived on scene to find one male deceased from an apparent assault. The victim, Richard Pitts (50). The suspect, Charlie Lee Davis (62). Davis is the sole person of interest in this investigation with formal charges coming upon completion of the investigation.