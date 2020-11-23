Area Beat for 11/20 to 11/23/2020
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Summary for 11/20 to 11/22/2020
Brown, Fanta Nicollette, 42, 11/22/2020, Theft By Shoplifting
Cliatte, Chassity Marie, 43, 11/20/2020, Housing for Schley County
Davis, Flinza Serrell, 27, 11/20/2020, Reckless Driving / Hit and Run / Obstructing and Hindering Law Enforcement Officers / Attempting to Elude Police / Forgery – ist Degree / Theft by Deception / Felony
Hamilton, Dekerion Jamier, 17, 11/22/2020, Aggravated Assault / Trying to Escape – Misdemeanor / Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers / Possession of Fire Arm or Knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies / Possession of a pistol or revolver by a Minor
Harris, Carlos R., 36, 11/23/2020, Expired or No Registration or Title / Driving while unlicensed / Possession of open alcohol container / Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer / Possession of open alcohol container / Reckless Driving / Failure to Maintain Lane
King, Cleveland, 33, 11/23/2020, Driving While Licensed Suspended or Revoked / Speeding in excess of maximum limits (State Speed and Zone limits)
Nimmons, Durante Pierre, 27, 11/22/2020, Criminal Trespass / Probation Violation (When probation terms are altered)
Richards, Dustin Lee, 30, 11/20/2020, DUI – Alcohol/controlled substance found in blood/urine subject to O.C.G.A. / Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration / Possession of Marijuana / Possession and use of drug-related objects
Waters, Narada Morella, 37, 11/21/2020, Aggravated Assault / Terroristic Threats and Acts
Wiggins, Emilio, 28, 11/20/2020, Weekender
Woods, Santwan, Cordarius, 23, 11/21/2020, Speeding in excess of maximum limits (83/55) / Terroristic Threats and Acts
Yancie, Chatley Latrice, 32, 11/22/2020, Criminal Trespass / Simple Battery – Family Violence / Cruelty to Children – Causes Excessive physical or mental pain – 1st Degree
11/20/2020
364 GA Highway 30, Life Pointe Church Accident involving a deer
0 Highway 19 and Highway 30 Assist Motorist
Arlington Dr. at US Highway 280 E. Traffic Stop
Forsyth Street at Tripp Street Traffic Stop
GSW University Dr. at Glessner St. Traffic Stop
192 Lexington Circle Domestic Disturbance
105 Sandstone Dr. Alarm Intrusion
316 Highway 27 E Accident Report
0 Tallent Store Road and Highway 30 W Roadway Blocked
138 Jenkins Road Loud Music
Highway 280 E at Gas & Go Traffic Stop
226 S. Dudley St., Apt. C Traffic Offense
0 Highway 49 N at Reeves Traffic Stop
Statham Lakefront Road at Lamar Road Abandoned Vehicle
0 Standard Elevator at Pryor Road Roadway Blocked
969 Thrasher Road Deer Accident Report
110 US Highway 280 W at Gas & Go Alarm Activation
0 Highway 280 E & Pecan Road Assist Motorist
522 Shiloh Road Alarm Activation
11/21/2020
0 Highway 49 @ Stagecoach Assist Motorist
0 Highway 49 N at MM 24 Traffic Stop
205 W Church St. Alarm Activation
100 Learning Lane Alarm Activation
0 Southerfield Rd at Shady Ln. Traffic Stop
0 W Lamar St. Traffic Stop
240 A Cartwright Road Domestic Disturbance
0 Jefferson St. off of Mayo St. Traffic Stop
0 49 N About MM 22 Traffic Stop
0 GA Highway 49 N MM 24 Traffic Stop
0 Rucker St. at Roney St. Traffic Stop
0 500 block of Sharon Drive Traffic Stop
11/22/2020
Highway 30 at American Legion Post Fight
352 McMath Mill Road Domestic Disturbance
168 Sherwood Dr. Welfare Check
Lamar St. at Cherokee St. Traffic Stop
254 Edgewood Dr. Suspicious Vehicle
102 Foster St. Domestic Disturbance
188 Sylvan Dr. Vehicle Unlock
108 Tulip Dr. Information for Officer
0 Old Andersonville at Highway 49 N Traffic Stop
0 Highway 49 at MM 24 Traffic Stop
0 Forsyth St. and Lamar St. Assist Another Agency
103 Short Lane Domestic Disturbance
104 South Fourty Ciecle Alarm Activation
0 GA Highway S MM 5 Traffic Stop
0 GA Highway 30 Mockingbird Road Suspicious Vehicle