November 21, 2020

Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:08 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

  • Jackson, Lavetta, 56: 11/16/20, Theft by Shoplifting, Giving False,    Address or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer
  • Jenkins, Javier Perez, 29: Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Misdemeanor
  • Lloyd, Daniel Richard, 34: USMS
  • McCuller, Lakista Devard, 48: Contempt of Court

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incidents

11/16/2020

  • US Highway 19 South near Mile Post 1: Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 118 near Mile Post 3: Accident involving deer
  • US Highway 19 North at Mile Marker 14: Accident involving deer
  • 0 27 E. at 195: Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 377 Mile Post 6: Traffic Stop
  • 500 West Lamar Street (Sumter County Courthouse): Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 1800 BLK US Highway 280 E: Accident Report
  • 441 Arch Helms Rd.: Civil Matter
  • 246 Shiloh Rd.: Domestic Disturbance
  • 357 RW Jones Road: Criminal Trespass
  • US Highway 19 North at McArthur Rd.: Traffic Stop
  • 118 Southland Subdivision: Warning issued for driving in violation of license restrictions / Warning issued for impeding flow of traffic in passing lane
  • Pecan at Rainbow Terrace Astros: Traffic Stop / Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • 321 Lacrosse Rd.: Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Highway 19 @ Highway 308: Traffic Stop

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incidents:

11/17/2020

  • 227 Jenkins Rd. Sam’s Country Store: Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at about Mile Marker 6: Traffic Stop

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incidents:

11/18/2020

  • 130 Briar Patch Circle: Loud Music
  • 0 Murphy Mill near Tommy Hooks Rd.: Roadway Blocked
  • 1617 E. Lamar St.: Information for Officer
  • 0 Highway 19N and Lakeshore Dr.: Abandoned Vehicle
  • Highway 118: Traffic Accident
  • 0 Highway 30 just before the radio station: Abandoned Vehicle
  • 746 Hwy 280 West: Criminal Trespass
  • GA Highway 377 about Mile Marker 1: Accident involving deer
  • Highway 280 and Brickyard Rd.: Accident with injuries
  • 112 Centerfitt Rd.: Domestic Disturbance
  • 864 US Highway 280 E. Flint AG & Turf: Alarm Activation

APD Incident Summary
11/16/2020
• 1552 E. Forsyth Street Sherwin-Williams Paint: Criminal Trespass / Harassing Communications
• 110 Knollwood Dr., Apt. 41: Harassing Communications
• 107 Prince St. Food Lion: Terroristic Threats and Acts 7:37 a.m.
• 107 Prince St. Food Lion: Terroristic Threats and Acts 9:15 a.m.
• 1208 Crawford St. Harvey’s Supermarket: Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony / Financial Transaction Card Fraud
• 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart: Theft by Shoplifting / Giving False Name, Address or Birthdate
• 607 H. Eastview Circle: Unassigned1 Domestic Dispute
• 119 South Lee St.: Criminal Trespass 9:58 a.m.
• 119 South Lee St.: Damage to Property 5:54 p.m.
• 1010 Woodland Avenue: Damage to Property
• E. Lamar St. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts: Miscellaneous Report

APD Incident Summary
11/17/2020
• 256 Lonnie Lane: Criminal Trespass
• 119 South Lee St.: Forgery – 1st Degree / Theft by Deception – Felony
• 1602 N. MLK Jr. Blvd.: Criminal Trespass
• 105 West Furlow St.: Domestic Dispute
• 1202 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. Family Dollars: Damage to Property
• Douglas Circle and Ridge St.: Ungovernable Child
• 117 Tom Hall Circle: Ungovernable Child
• 201 E. Lamar St. Synovus Bank: Theft of Lost / Mislaid Property – Felony / Financial Transaction Card Fraud
• 1556A E. Lamar St. Red Hill: Damage to Property
• 730 MLK Jr. Blvd.: Civil Matter 4:49 p.m.
• 730 MLK Jr. Blvd.: Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor
• 610 Valley Dr.: Domestic Dispute
• 208 Brookdale Dr.: Suspicious Incident
• South MLK Blvd.: Traffic Stop
• 204 Price St.: Deceased Person
• 0 GA Hwy 19 South about MM 6: Traffic Stop
• 227 Jenkins Rd. Sam’s Country Store: Alarm Activation
• 0 Hwy 49N MM 23: Traffic Stop
• 192 Hillcrest Grange Dr.: Alarm Activation
• 2400 Block of GA Highway 195 North: Criminal Trespass / Civil Matter
• 0 South Georgia Tech Parkway: Traffic Stop
• 0 Highway 308 near Israel Farms: Accident involving deer
• 151 Fox Stephens Rd.: Information for Officer
• 0 Hwy 280 E at MM 25: Traffic Stop
• 156 A Forest Park Rd.: Civil Disturbance
• 0 Rawley Rd. at Highway 19: Accident involving deer
• 2210 Hwy 280 E: Suspicious Person
• 130 Briar Patch Circle: Loud Music

APD Incident Summary
11/18/2020
• 1202 South MLK Blvd. Sun Spot: Theft of Lost / Mislaid Property – Felony
• South MLK Jr. Blvd.: Traffic Stop

 

 

