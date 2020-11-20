expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

The Americus-Sumter High School football team was scheduled to play its final regular season game tonight at Mary Persons, but the game has been cancelled due to the fact that an ASHS staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by the Americus-Sumter Panthers Touchdown Club

Americus-Sumter’s football game at Mary Persons cancelled due to COVID-19

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:21 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

AMERICUS – Tonight’s football game between the Americus-Sumter Panthers and the Mary Persons Bulldogs has been cancelled due to the fact that a member of the ASHS football staff has tested positive for COVID-19, this according to ASHS Athletic Director Coleman Price.

Price released a statement earlier today stating that Sumter County Schools and Americus-Sumter High School Football have cancelled tonight’s game at Mary Persons, along with all other football activities.

“As a precautionary measure, the administration has asked all team staff members and players to self-quarantine for the next week,” stated Price.

The Panthers (1-7), who are coming off their first win of the seasons against Pike County last week, were hoping to end the 2020 season on a positive note with a win over the Bulldogs, but with this recent turn of events, the seasons has now concluded.

The virus has caused other issues involving ASHS athletics as well. According to Price, the defending GHSA Class AAAA State Champion ASHS girls’ basketball team was supposed to begin the 2020-21 season tonight at a tournament at Wilkinson County, but that tournament has been cancelled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Wilkinson County. The Lady Panthers were also scheduled to play Duluth High School at a tournament in Carrollton on Saturday, but Duluth has had to cancel that game due to issues with the virus. Instead, the Lady Panthers will be playing Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, GA tomorrow at 12 p.m.

Stay tuned to the Americus Times-Recorder for further updates.

More News

Special teams, turnovers and penalties prove costly in Raiders’ loss at Brookwood

Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020

Americus-Sumter’s football game at Mary Persons cancelled due to COVID-19

SGTC 2020 graduates to receive graduation t-shirts

Public records

Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020

Local News

SGTC 2020 graduates to receive graduation t-shirts

Local News

Discussion on solar farm and IGA with Americus approved at BOC meeting

education

Americus-Sumter High graduation rate ranks highest in region

DEVELOPING NEWS

Board of Education recount shows tally discrepancy

Local News

GSW sees highest enrollment in school history, among USG’s top increases for Fall 2020

Local News

Technology guru Leslie Fisher hosts workshop at SGTC

Local News

Sumter County BOC conducts Public Hearing on rezoning of land for solar farm

education

Dr. Choates recommends Sumter County Schools offer hybrid educational approach for third nine weeks

Local News

SGTC graduate credits success in life to lessons learned at alma mater

Local News

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

community

Mattie J.T. Stepanek wins grant, becomes Welcoming Community Movement Partner

community

The Social Exchange: Another Sumter County treasure

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

Local News

Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

Local News

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating