Dr. Edna Sue Bailes passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born November 25, 1932 in Lee County, Georgia and was predeceased by her parents, Charles Elmore and Caribel Bailes.

She attended Georgia Southwestern College and completed her BA in Journalism at the University of Georgia. She received her MA in U. S. History at Florida State University and went on to receive her PHD from the University of Edinburgh with her doctoral thesis: The Scottish Colonization of Georgia in America . She loved to learn and to teach throughout her life. She worked for the FBI and served in US Navy for 4 years. She was a writer for various publications including the Augusta Chronicle , the Florida-Times and the Macon Telegraph .

She belonged to Theta Sigma Phi, (Journalism), St. Andrew’s Society of Savannah, Phi Delta Kappa, (Education), Georgia Historical Society and the Wesley Foundation. She was a faithful volunteer for the library and the First United Methodist Church of Americus, where she was a member for many years.

Dr. Bailes is survived by her sister, Mary Donahoe, Albany, her brother, Charles Bailes (Jackie), Orlando, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She loved her family, dear friends, the Georgia Bulldogs, and her Lord, Jesus Christ above all.

There will be a private graveside service and burial at Floral Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 20.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for you to consider memorials to First United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

