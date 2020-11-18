Downtown Americus celebrates Christmas Open House November 19

It’s that time of year again! Local merchants are making preparations for the annual Downtown Christmas Open House, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Americus. This anticipated annual event is sponsored by Americus Main Street and is the unofficial kickoff of the Americus holiday season.

Businesses throughout downtown will be decked out in their finest holiday decorations to welcome the hosts of people expected to drop by and check out Christmas gift options, have refreshments, or take a leisurely stroll through Americus’ historic downtown and enjoy some holiday cheer.

Deals and holiday steals abound at Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, Love at First Sight Ultrasound & Gift Boutique, Mane Street Salon, Minick’s Interiors, The Maze, The Kinnebrew Company, Code Black ATL and so many more! Business windows will be decorated for the annual Window Display Competition and the chance to win the judges trophy, but guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite on Facebook as well. Enjoy the sounds of your favorite Christmas music played on the speakers throughout downtown and free Trolley Rides sponsored by Americus Main Street during the evening’s festivities.

Santa is back and taking a break from Christmas preparations to wish your little ones a very Merry Christmas! Have your children drop off their letters to Santa in the red mailboxes posted outside of Santa Land and wave to Santa from afar. While you’re there, take a few pictures in front of the toy soldiers, mailboxes, and the Toys for Tots train. (Parents: be sure to put your address on these letters so that Santa’s elves know where to send the response letter).

The Parade of Trees just got a little bit brighter with the new Christmas Candy Cane arch that greets you as you stroll through Rylander Park and enjoy the thirty, 6-foot tall trees decorated by local businesses and individuals. The Parade of Trees provides an opportunity to commemorate family members, highlight businesses, social clubs, or another portion of this community. These trees will be lit the evening of Open House at 6:30 p.m. and remain on display at Rylander Park until after Christmas. If you would like to sponsor a tree, contact the Main Street office at (229) 924-4411 Ext. 235.

Get ready for a great evening in Downtown Americus. Enjoy dinner at one of the several restaurants downtown. Mediterranean, American, Mexican, and so many more options are offered by our restaurants and are sure to please every palette. While you’re here, take a moment to enjoy a craft cocktail at any of our downtown bars.