expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Southland Academy sophomore Chase Ledger (left) broke a school record that has lasted for almost 50 years. On Friday, November 6, Ledger punted the ball 75 yards against Valwood, breaking the SAR school record for the longest punt in a game. The record was previously held by former SAR punter Donnie Price (right), who set the record when he punted the ball 70 yards against Terrell Academy in 1971. SAR Head Coach Rod Murray is standing in between Ledger and Price. Photo by Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy’s Chase Ledger breaks 49-year-old school record

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

AMERICUS – It is said that records are made to be broken. In the case of former Southland Academy (SAR) punter Donnie Price, it looked as if his record-setting 70-yard punt against Terrell Academy back in 1971 might be the exception to that rule. That is, until Friday evening, November 6. On that night, SAR sophomore Chase Ledger, who serves as the Raiders’ punter, among other things, sent a punt that went 75 yards, breaking Price’s 49-year-old school record.

The Raiders lost 22-20 to Valwood that night on a last-second field goal, but Ledger’s record-breaking accomplishment may very well last for another 50 years.

“That’s what records are there for. They’re supposed to be broken,” said Price. “I like to see these young kids come along and be great athletes. You never know what that will work into from that standpoint.”

Southland Academy sophomore Chase Ledger recovers a fumble and scores a touchdown in the Raiders’ 44-12 victory over Tiftarea Academy.
Photo by Sherri Bass

Price still lives here in Americus and currently works at the Canterbury Kitchen, which use to be Cousins Catering. Price has also worked for Greg Hancock at Hancock Funeral Home. “If I can’t marry you, I can bury you,” Price jokingly said.

For Ledger, it was a great feeling for him when he found out that he had broken the record. “When I kicked it, the announcer said it was 78,” said Ledger. “And then, I think it was the next Tuesday or Wednesday, Coach (Clint) Humphrey called me into his office and told me that the official yardage was 75.”

In addition to punting, Ledger also handles the field goal duties for the Raiders, as well as serving as an inside linebacker, a tight end and a fullback. In last Friday’s 44-12 victory over Tiftarea Academy, Ledger recovered a fumble and ran the ball back the other way for an SAR touchdown.

Chase Ledger (#17) is playing inside linebacker for the Raiders and is teaming up with Landon Griffin (#22) to bring down a TA player.
Photo by Sherri Bass

In addition to being a fine football player, Ledger is also an outstanding baseball player and would like to play baseball in college. If any college football teams would like to have his services, he says he might be interested in doing that as well.

Ledger and his Raider teammates will travel down to Thomasville to take on Brookwood this Friday, November 20 for their last regular season game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Board of Education recount shows tally discrepancy

Southland Academy’s Chase Ledger breaks 49-year-old school record

Panthers earn first win of the season at Pike County

Hall posts top 10 time, leads GSW at PBC Championship

DEVELOPING NEWS

Board of Education recount shows tally discrepancy

Local News

GSW sees highest enrollment in school history, among USG’s top increases for Fall 2020

Local News

Technology guru Leslie Fisher hosts workshop at SGTC

Local News

Sumter County BOC conducts Public Hearing on rezoning of land for solar farm

education

Dr. Choates recommends Sumter County Schools offer hybrid educational approach for third nine weeks

Local News

SGTC graduate credits success in life to lessons learned at alma mater

Local News

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

community

Mattie J.T. Stepanek wins grant, becomes Welcoming Community Movement Partner

community

The Social Exchange: Another Sumter County treasure

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

Local News

Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

Local News

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session