November 17, 2020

Board of Education recount shows tally discrepancy

By admin

Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

By: Tracy K. Hall

After approving or denying provisional votes, Board of Education (BOE) candidate Abbis Bivins received 859 (50.15%) votes and incumbent, Alice Green received 854 (49.85%) votes. The total number of votes counted from election night was 1,713. Georgia law allows for a recount in races in which the margin of victory is .05% or less. Alice Green requested a recount which was completed Monday, November 16th.

Upon the final count, Abbis Bivins won the race 836 votes to Alice Green’s 827. Although Bivins was confirmed the winner, the vote tally did not match what was cast on election night. The number of votes counted on November 16th totaled 1,663. BOE District 1 votes were cast in three different precincts to include Rees Park, Ag-Center and the Airport.  The 50 vote discrepancy has not been accounted for at this time, the Americus Times-Recorder will update this story as it develops.

