Synovus wins SGTC Jets Booster Club Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The Synovus team of Buddy Guth, Jason Evans, and Jodie Hays won the coveted “Red Jackets” when they captured first place in the sixth annual South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Jets Booster Club Sparky Reeves Golf Tournament held at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center in Americus, Georgia. They took first place despite having the exact final score of the second place McNaughton-McKay team.

Both teams posted a score of 48 on the 18-hole course, but after the tie breaker was applied, the Synovus team walked away with the first place prize of “Red Jackets,” Grills, hats and shirts. The second place McNaughton-McKay team of Brandon Horne, Corey Stallings, and Bray Bishop were awarded Nike bags and black shirts. The Caravelle Powerboats team of James Frey, Will Frey and Scott O’Shell finished in third place.

“I would like to thank everyone who came out and played in the South Georgia Technical College Jets Booster Club Sparky Reeves Golf Tournament this year,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We all appreciate what Sparky Reeves has done for South Georgia Tech and this community and this is a great way to support and give back to the Jets and Lady Jets basketball teams.”

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky Reeves thanked Dr. Watford for his kind comments and also thanked all of the teams and the players for coming out to play golf and support the Jets and Lady Jets basketball teams. “This is a great day and I am proud to be here to congratulate Synovus as the winner of this year’s tournament. They are also the first team to win the ‘red jackets.’”

The McNaughton-McKay team, which included Brandon Horne, Corey Stallings and Bray Bishop took second place in the Jets Booster Club Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament. Shown above (l to r) are SGTC President Dr. John Watford, SGTC Athletic Director James Frey, Brandon Horne, Corey Stallings, and Bray Bishop with SGTC President Emeritus Sparky Reeves.

Photo by Su Ann BirdTSG took first place in the 2019 tournament with Brandon Horne, Kory Hobbs and Gatewood Ledbetter. Horne came close to winning the trophy for the second year in a row, this year under the McNaughton-McKay team name. Georgia Southwestern State University Foundation was the 2018 tournament champion. Karl Booker and the Harrod Tree team won in 2017 and 2016 and the Hooks Agency was the winner in the inaugural tournament in 2015.

South Georgia Technical College President Emeritus Sparky Reeves, who played in the tournament with his son, Kevin Reeves and his son-in-law Ryan Young, said, “I am humbled by the turnout and the support. I also am very glad that this is a Classic Tournament and not a Memorial Tournament. I also want to thank everyone who had a part in making this a reality this year and for the last five years. I would also like to encourage everyone to come out and watch the Jets and Lady Jets this season. I think you will be impressed.”

South Georgia Technical College Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey was very pleased with the turnout despite having had to reschedule the tournament. “We are so appreciative of the support that we receive from each of you and from the community as a whole,” said Coach Frey. “This was a great day and I would like to thank Dr. Watford and Sparky Reeves for what they mean to me, our college, our basketball program and this community. We are very appreciative of them and their service and support.”

Shown above are SGTC President Dr. John Watford with SGTC President Emeritus Sparky Reeves welcoming everyone to the sixth annual Jets Booster Club Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament.

Photo by Su Ann BirdThirty teams signed up to participate in the three-person scramble which featured a shotgun start, longest drive, and closest to the pin contest in addition to prizes for the top three teams. Several teams were not able to participate after the tournament was rescheduled but 26 did manage to come out and play. Kyle Kennan and Kevin Reeves both received prizes for Closest to the Pin and Jason Evans and Bray Bishop were recognized for Longest Drives.

A number of door prizes were awarded at the tournament. Blaze Hargrove, Scott O’Shell, James Frey, Yussef Wazeerud-Din and Buddy Guth each won rounds of golf; Tom Allen won a Lake Blackshear package and James Frey won a big screen TV.

Sparky Reeves is shown above with his son, Kevin, getting ready to tee off in the Sparky Reeves Golf Classic.

Photo by Su Ann BirdIn addition to the teams who participated in the tournament, there were a number of hole sponsors including: Synovus, Janis Webb, The Harrod Group, Barry & Tami Blount, Perry Brothers Oil Co, Easterlin Pecan, Parkers Heating & Air, Terri A. Battle – Avon Representative, Seen & Heard, Georgia Power, Pineland, Whaley Realty, GSW Foundation, Miller Auto Parts, Dr. Lou Riccardi & Dr. Alex Riccardi Turner, Draw Products, The Maze, Gatewoods Flowers, Windsor Hotel, Buddy & Cherilyn Guth, Dan Torbert, Clinic Drug Store, TSG, Hooks Simmons Agency, John & Whitney Crisp, #Cirkus, Roman Oven, Ryan & Mandy Young, Mike Cheokas, Tree Toppers of Georgia, Pat’s Place, Chicken Salad Chick, Cuttin-Up, Team Reeves, Chuck Bolden, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Factory Direct Marine & RV, Magnolia Manor, Joe Durham, Jocelyn Rogers, Booker’s Wood Yar, Canterbury Kitchen, HR Block, Sumter Broadcasting, Gammage Print Shop and South Georgia Technical College.