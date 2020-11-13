GSW sees highest enrollment in school history, among USG’s top increases for Fall 2020

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University‘s (GSW) Fall 2020 total enrollment is the highest since the institution’s founding in 1906 with 3,162 students. This is a 7.2 percent increase from Fall 2019, as reported by the University System of Georgia (USG) today.

“GSW’s upward enrollment trend continued for Fall 2020, bringing us to the highest ever enrollment in the school’s history,” said GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “The entire campus is focused on ensuring student success, enhancing the overall campus experience, providing programs relevant to our economy, and graduating more students who will make a real impact in our region’s workforce.”

Georgia Southwestern was among the USG’s top five increases across the system’s 26 institutions and the second highest in state universities. Overall, Georgia’s state universities saw an increase in enrollment at an average of 2.3 percent.

In addition to the overall increase, GSW also saw huge gains in freshmen, graduate and dual-enrolled students. Over 600 students represent GSW’s largest freshman class, and graduate enrollment jumped from 139 students in 2014 to 528 students in 2020 growing by 279%. Another positive demographic trend is the increase among Hispanic, Asian and African American students.

Much of GSW’s enrollment success this fall can be attributed to an aggressive recruitment strategy, expansion of scholarships, student success initiatives, and quality programs that are both top-ranked regionally and nationally at an affordable cost.

The enrollment numbers were released in the USG’s “Fall 2020 Semester Enrollment Report,” which breaks down enrollment by institution, class, race and ethnicity, in-state, out-of-state and international students, as well as gender and age. The USG grew by 2.4 percent (7,978 students) from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020, reaching an all-time high of 341,485 students.

“USG institutions have pursued a mission of teaching, research and service while prioritizing health and safety and providing a safe on-campus learning experience for students,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “The result is record enrollment and more students earning degrees than ever before. As we rise above the pandemic’s challenges, USG remains committed to helping Georgia succeed by being more affordable, more efficient and most of all, preparing more students for life and work with a college degree.”

The full enrollment report is available here.