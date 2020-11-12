expand
November 12, 2020

Sumter Cycling is encouraging the people of Sumter County to ride their bikes either to work or anywhere else on Friday, November 20. The organization has proclaimed that day as “Bike to Work Day.” Submitted Photo

Sumter Cycling presents November 20 as Bike to Work Day

By Ken Gustafson

Published 8:46 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling is encouraging the people of Sumter County to use Friday, November 20 as a day to bike to work or anywhere else.

In the new Employer Challenge”, local businesses and organizations will compete with each other for the highest score, with points awarded for number of riders, percentage of workforce, number of miles ridden, etc.  Prizes and accolades will be awarded to individual riders and to the top-scoring business.  Those interested can learn more and/or register a team here: https://www.sumtercycling.org/bike-to-work.

Sumter Cycling would like to see people in Sumter County get out and enjoy the beautiful by bicycling solo, or with family and friends. They would like for those who participated in Bike to Work Day on November 20 to let them know of their participation by using the QR code in the flyer above or by selecting the button below.

