Furlow Charter Falcons and Lady Falcons finish strong at state meet

From Staff Reports

CARROLLTON, GA – Both the Furlow Charter (FC) boys’ and girls’ cross country teams finished the 2020 season on a strong, positive note at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) State Cross Country Championships in Carrollton on Saturday, November 7. The Lady Falcons finished in eighth place with a total of 249 points and ran an average time of 27:32.45, while the boys finished in 17th place with a total of 491 points and ran an average time of 23:55.

In the sport of cross country, the goal for each team is to accumulate the lowest amount of points possible.

“I am extremely proud of Furlow’s performance at the State XC Meet Saturday in Carrollton,” said FC Head Coach Beth Kinney. “All of the runners put in a lot of work this season and it showed. This is the first year Furlow has had complete boys and girls teams and I could not have asked for a better season!”

On the girls’ side, FC senior Maya Wynn closed out her brilliant high school career and claimed her place as one of the top runners in the state by finishing in fifth place in a time of 22:41.13. Wynn finished just 30 seconds behind fourth place finisher Paden Bell of Commerce, who crossed the finish line in a time of 22:10.95. Shelby Green of Armuchee won the girls’ race and claimed the Class A-Public individual state title with a time of 20:01.40.

Freshman Maria Kilheffer was the next Lady Falcon to cross the finish line. Kilheffer finished in 36th place out of 142 competitors in a time of 25:47.89. Junior Litzy Lepiz was the next FC runner to complete the 3.1-mile course. Lepiz finished 54th out of 142 runners in a time of 27:39.86. Junior Jasmine Kilheffer was the next Lady Falcon to cross and she finished the race in a time of 29:51.51.

The next two Lady Falcons to complete the course were freshman Syrius Zhang and junior Talana Holloway. Zhang edged out Holloway by four seconds with a time of 31:41.84 and Holloway crossed the finish line in a time of 31:45.95. FC senior Rebecca White also turned in a strong finish, as she completed the course in a time of 44:21.48.

On the boys’ side, FC sophomore Edwin Gonzalez was the first Falcon to cross the finish line. Gonzalez finished in 29th place out of 167 competitors and completed the 3.1-mile course in a time of 20:01.47. Gonzalez’s teammate, sophomore Apollo Huss, was the next Falcon to complete the course. Huss finished in a time of 22:52.32.

FC senior David Lane closed out his high school career by finishing the race in a time of 23:28.31 and his teammate, sophomore Jordan Brown, completed the race in a time of 26:10.55. Other Falcons who turned in strong performances in the state meet included senior Ashton Crowe (27:03.89) and senior Cody Arizmendi (30:10.46).