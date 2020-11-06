expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

Downtown Americus hosts Downtown Tailgate for First Friday

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 8:48 am Friday, November 6, 2020

AMERICUS, GA FIRST FRIDAY Event- On Friday, November 6th, Americus will hold its monthly “First Friday”
downtown-wide open house. The theme for this month’s First Friday is “Downtown Tailgate!” Attendees will have
the opportunity to sample “tailgate specials” from businesses throughout downtown. Downtown merchants will
have discounts, samples, giveaways, and more! Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with most shops and businesses staying
open until 8 p.m. “First Friday After Dark” continues the festivities into the night after 8 p.m.
Everyone is invited to come experience the city’s art, music, food, wares and crafts. The Americus Street Trolley
will provide attendees transportation during the event. The trolley will make a loop of the event and is provided
by Americus Main Street, free of charge. All activities, exhibits and performances are free of charge. Maps and
playbills detailing the evening’s events will be available at participating locations. More information can be found
on the Downtown Americus – Main Street Facebook page.
Attendees can also take advantage of great shopping deals downtown on Friday night. Pointer Mercantile, The
Kinnebrew Company, The Maze, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, and Love at First Sight Ultrasound Studio and
Gift Boutique will all be open late offering discounts, samples, food tastings, and more!
Eat, drink, and enjoy your Friday night in Downtown Americus! Participating bars will partake in a “Bar Fight”
during the Downtown Tailgate by offering signature cocktails and a chance to win the bar fight trophy. Be sure to
stop by the Americus Visitor Center for your “Bar Fight” scorecard.
This event is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of our organization is
to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment
and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis. Our department encourages the usage of
protective face masks and social distancing when at public events. As always, your safety and the safety of our
community is our utmost priority.

More News

Downtown Americus hosts Downtown Tailgate for First Friday

Southland Academy’s Junior Pro football team wins second straight region championship

SGTC graduate credits success in life to lessons learned at alma mater

Four Lady Raiders make GISA All-Region and All-State Teams

Local News

SGTC graduate credits success in life to lessons learned at alma mater

Local News

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

community

Mattie J.T. Stepanek wins grant, becomes Welcoming Community Movement Partner

community

The Social Exchange: Another Sumter County treasure

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

Local News

Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

Local News

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors