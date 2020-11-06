Downtown Americus hosts Downtown Tailgate for First Friday

AMERICUS, GA FIRST FRIDAY Event- On Friday, November 6th, Americus will hold its monthly “First Friday”

downtown-wide open house. The theme for this month’s First Friday is “Downtown Tailgate!” Attendees will have

the opportunity to sample “tailgate specials” from businesses throughout downtown. Downtown merchants will

have discounts, samples, giveaways, and more! Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with most shops and businesses staying

open until 8 p.m. “First Friday After Dark” continues the festivities into the night after 8 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come experience the city’s art, music, food, wares and crafts. The Americus Street Trolley

will provide attendees transportation during the event. The trolley will make a loop of the event and is provided

by Americus Main Street, free of charge. All activities, exhibits and performances are free of charge. Maps and

playbills detailing the evening’s events will be available at participating locations. More information can be found

on the Downtown Americus – Main Street Facebook page.

Attendees can also take advantage of great shopping deals downtown on Friday night. Pointer Mercantile, The

Kinnebrew Company, The Maze, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, and Love at First Sight Ultrasound Studio and

Gift Boutique will all be open late offering discounts, samples, food tastings, and more!

Eat, drink, and enjoy your Friday night in Downtown Americus! Participating bars will partake in a “Bar Fight”

during the Downtown Tailgate by offering signature cocktails and a chance to win the bar fight trophy. Be sure to

stop by the Americus Visitor Center for your “Bar Fight” scorecard.

This event is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of our organization is

to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment

and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis. Our department encourages the usage of

protective face masks and social distancing when at public events. As always, your safety and the safety of our

community is our utmost priority.