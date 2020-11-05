expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Jeff Moore of Ellaville joints SGTC as Maintenance Technician. Photo by Su Ann Bird

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:24 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

By Su Ann Bird

 

AMERICUS – Jeff Moore of Ellaville has joined South Georgia Technical College as a full-time Maintenance Technician for the Americus campus.  He will report to SGTC Maintenance Director Jeff Wiseman and Vice President of Operations Karen Werling.

Moore has spent over 20 years in the construction industry in various capacities, including framing, irrigation, remodeling, project supervision and has operated his own company specializing in residential foundation footers.  He has spent the last 11 years overseeing the maintenance of six apartment complexes across three counties.  He is also proficient in plumbing, electrical, and preventative maintenance.  He is HVAC EPA certified with a universal license.

He attended the Ridge Vocational-Technical Center in 1986 for residential carpentry and took courses in blueprint reading, using hand and power tools, building footer and foundation forms, cutting and installing framing members, installing roof framing, fitting exterior trim and roof covering, installation of windows, doors, and exterior siding, preparing interior for interior trim and floor covering and finishing.

Moore will be responsible for performing skilled and semi-skilled work associated with the maintenance and repair of South Georgia Technical College’s facilities and grounds.

 

More News

Four Lady Raiders make GISA All-Region and All-State Teams

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

Mattie J.T. Stepanek wins grant, becomes Welcoming Community Movement Partner

Tight race in October 1980 as Carter and Reagan debate

Local News

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

community

Mattie J.T. Stepanek wins grant, becomes Welcoming Community Movement Partner

community

The Social Exchange: Another Sumter County treasure

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

Local News

Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

Local News

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local News