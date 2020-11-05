expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Southland Academy senior pitcher Sara Beth Storey was named to both the All-Region Team and the GISA Class AAA All-State Team for her performance during the 2020 season. ATR Archive

Four Lady Raiders make GISA All-Region and All-State Teams

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:25 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

AMERICUS – In spite of the difficult situation with the COVID-19 virus, The Southland Academy Girls’ Softball Team was still able to have another successful season in 2020. Even though the Lady Raiders had an overall record of 8-11 and finished in fifth place in the Region 3-AAA standings at 4-6, they were still able to qualify for the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA State Playoffs.

Southland Academy senior shortstop Holly McCain was named to both the G All-Region Team and the GISA Class AAA All-State Team for her performance during the 2020 season.
ATR Archive

Much of the Lady Raiders’ success can be attributed to the performances of four seniors: Pitcher & Catcher Sara Beth Storey, Shortstop Holly McCain, First Baseman Reese Roland and Catcher/Outfielder Katie Rogers.

Southland Academy senior first baseman Reese Roland earned All-Region honors for her performance during the 2020 season.
ATR Archive

These four seniors led the Lady Raiders to their successful season in 2020 and have contributed mightily to the SAR softball program over the last four years. As a result, the GISA has seen fit to “give honor to whom honor is due”.

The GISA recently announced recipients for All-Region and All-State honors.

Southland Academy senior first baseman Reese Roland earned All-Region honors for her performance during the 2020 season.
ATR Archive

All four of these SAR seniors were named to the Region 3-AAA All-Region Team, while two of them, Sara Beth Storey and Holly McCain, were named to the GISA AAA 2020 All-State Team.

More News

Four Lady Raiders make GISA All-Region and All-State Teams

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

Mattie J.T. Stepanek wins grant, becomes Welcoming Community Movement Partner

Tight race in October 1980 as Carter and Reagan debate

Local News

Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

community

Mattie J.T. Stepanek wins grant, becomes Welcoming Community Movement Partner

community

The Social Exchange: Another Sumter County treasure

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

Local News

Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

Local News

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local News