Unofficial election results with absentee ballots counted

General Election for Sumter County summary for all contests, all districts, all counting groups. Unofficial report for the General Election. 11 of 11 precincts reported (100%). Registered Voters: 12, 182 of 17,800. Ballots cast: 12,182

President of the United States Votes

Donald J. Trump (I) (Rep) 5,719

Joseph R. Biden (Dem) 6,312

Jo Jorgensen (Lib) 100

Total Votes 12,133

US Senate (Purdue) percentage votes

David Purdue (R) 49.38% 5,731

John Ossof (D) 49.23% 6,108

Shane Hazel (L) 1.38% 165

US Senate (Loeffler) Special Votes

Al Bartell (Ind) 50

Allen Buckley (Ind) 17

Doug Collins (R) 2,728

John Fortuin (Green) 23

Derrick Grayson (R) 87

Michael T. Green (Ind) 48

Annette D. Jackson (R) 94

Deborah Jackson (D) 807

Jamesia James (D) 190

Wayne Johnson (R) 74

Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D) 239

Matt Lieberman (D) 270

Kelly Loeffler (I) (R) 2,549

Joy Felicia Slade (D) 71

Brian Slowinski (Lib) 36

Valencia Stovall (Ind) 13

Ed Tarver (D) 57

Kandis Taylor (R) 78

Raphael Warnock (D) 4,470

Richard Dien Winfield (D) 58

Total Votes 11,959

Public Service Commissioner District 1 Votes

Jason Shaw (R) 5,604

Robert E. Bryant (D) 6,014

Elizabeth Melton (L) 212

Total 11,830

Public Service Commissioner District 4 Votes

Lauren Bubba McDowell Jr. (R) 5,575

Daniel Blackmon (D) 5,935

Nathan Wilson (L) 201

Total Votes 11,711

US House District 2 Votes

Don Cole (R) 5,195

Sanford Bishop (D) 6,782

Total Votes 11,978

State Senate District 12 Votes

Freddie Powell Sims (I) (D) 4,730

Tracy Taylor (R) 3,370

Total Votes 8,100

State Senate District 13 Votes

Carden H. Summers (I) (R) 2,215

Mary Egler (D) 1,537

Total Votes 3,752

State House District 138 Votes

Mike Cheokas (I) (R) 4,587

Mark Arnett (D) 5,800

Total Votes 10,387

State House District 152 Votes

Bill Yearta (I) (R) 1,205

Total Votes 1,205

District Attorney – Southwestern Votes

Lewis R. Lamb (I) (Ind) 9,570

Total Votes 9,570

Clerk of Superior Court Votes

Cortisa Barthell (I) (D) 9,656

Total Votes 9,656

Sumter County Sheriff Votes

Phillip Danile (R) 3,648

Eric D. Bryant (D) 8,397

Total Votes 12,045

Sumter County Tax Commissioner Votes

Wilkie Smith III (I) (R) 7,039

Twany “Buffy” Edwards (D) 4,987

Total Votes 12,017

Coroner Votes

Clifford Walton Jr. (D) 9,504

Total Votes 9,504

SC Board of Education District 1 Votes

Abbis Y. Bivins 859

Alice Green 853

Total Votes 1,712

SC Board of Education District 2 Votes

Patricia M. Harris 1,025

Meda Dubose Krenson 367

Total Votes 1,392

SC Board of Education District 3 Votes

Edward Jackson Jr. 731

James C. (Jim) Reid Jr. 882

Total Votes 1,613

SC Board of Education District 4 Votes

Rick H. Barnes 1,301

Curtis Porter 393

Brooks Robinson 369

Total Votes 2,063

SC Board of Education District 5 Votes

Edith Ann Green 638

Carolyn C. Hamilton 929

Total Votes 1,567

SC Board of Education District 6 Votes

Vincent L. Kearse 1,062

Total Votes 1,062

SC Board of Education District 7 Votes

Dwight Bernard Harris 711

Sylvia C. Roland 933

Total Votes 1,644

Sumter County Chief Magistrate Votes

Tracy K. Hall (R) 5,833

Crystal Cleveland (D) 6,081

Total Votes 11,914

County Commission District 1 Votes

Clay L. Jones (I) (D) 2,027

Total Votes 2,027

County Commission District 3 Votes

William Reid (R) 1,509

Kenneth E. Hamilton (D) 1,061

Total Votes 2,570

County Commission District 5 Votes

Jessie L. Smith Jr. (D) 1,839

Total Votes 1,839

Constitutional Amendment #1 Votes

Yes 8,662

No 2,715

Total Votes 11,377

Constitutional Amendment #2 Votes

Yes 7,582

No 3,671

Total Votes 11,253

Statewide Referendum A Votes

Yes 7,429

No 3,932

Total Votes 11,361