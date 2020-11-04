Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County
AMERICUS – Decision Day, or officially known as Election Day: The day Sumter County, the state of Georgia and the rest of the country have all been waiting for and anticipating.
It is the day that the people of Sumter County will choose who the next President of the United States will be. While that, of course, is of monumental importance, other more local races are more pertinent to the county and to Southwest Georgia, such as the race for Sumter County Sheriff, Chief Magistrate, GA House of Representatives District 138 and the race for the Georgia’s Second Congressional District.
In 2020, voter turnout in the county had been phenomenal, with at least 6,600 citizens of Sumter County casting their votes during the early voting period.
In 2016, 10,974registered voters in Sumter County voted. This year, there are approximately18,000 registered voters in the county and of those registered voters, 6,630 of them voted during the early voting period.
With all precincts reporting, these are the unofficial results
President of the United States Votes
Donald J. Trump (I) (Rep) 5,346
Joseph R. Biden (Dem) 5,497
Jo Jorgensen (Lib) 89
Total Votes 10,932
US Senate (Purdue) percentage votes
David Purdue (R) 49.38% 5,356
John Ossof (D) 49.23% 5,340
Shane Hazel (L) 1.38% 150
US Senate (Loeffler) Special Votes
Al Bartell (Ind) 47
Allen Buckley (Ind) 13
Doug Collins (R) 2,561
John Fortuin (Green) 22
Derrick Grayson (R) 82
Michael T. Green (Ind) 47
Annette D. Jackson (R) 89
Deborah Jackson (D) 749
Jamesia James (D) 175
A. Wayne Johnson (R) 70
Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D) 223
Matt Lieberman (D) 245
Kelly Loeffler (I) (R) 2,365
Joy Felicia Slade (D) 68
Brian Slowinski (Lib) 35
Valencia Stovall (Ind) 12
Ed Tarver (D) 46
Kandis Taylor (R) 74
Raphael Warnock (D) 3,827
Richard Dien Winfield (D) 51
Total Votes 10,801
Public Service Commissioner District 1 Votes
Jason Shaw (R) 5,236
Robert E. Bryant (D) 5,241
Elizabeth Melton (L) 188
Total 10,665
Public Service Commissioner District 4 Votes
Lauren Bubba McDowell Jr. (R) 5,210
Daniel Blackmon (D) 5,173
Nathan Wilson (L) 181
Total Votes 10,564
US House District 2 Votes
Don Cole (R) 4,869
Sanford Bishop (D) 5,930
Total Votes 10,799
State Senate District 12 Votes
Freddie Poweel Sims (I) (D) 4,147
Tracy Taylor (R) 3,113
Total Votes 7,260
State Senate District 13 Votes
Carden H. Summers (I) (R) 2,094
Mary Egler (D) 1,318
Total Votes 3,412
State House District 138 Votes
Mike Cheokas (I) (R) 4,260
Mark Arnett (D) 5,087
Total Votes 9,347
State House District 152 Votes
Bill Yearta (I) (R) 1,136
Total Votes 1,136
District Attorney – Southwestern Votes
Lewis R. Lamb (I) (Ind) 8,679
Total Votes 8,679
Clerk of Superior Court Votes
Cortisa Barthell (I) (D) 8,669
Total Votes 8,669
Sumter County Sheriff Votes
Phillip Danile (R) 3,417
Eric D. Bryant (D) 7,451
Total Votes 10,868
Sumter County Tax Commissioner Votes
Wilkie Smith III (I) (R) 6,479
Twany “Buffy” Edwards (D) 4,361
Total Votes 10,840
Coroner Votes
Clifford Walton Jr. (D) 8,526
Total Votes 8,526
SC Board of Education District 1 Votes
Abbis Y. Bivins 771
Alice Green 762
Total Votes 1,533
SC Board of Education District 2 Votes
Patricia M. Harris 899
Meda Dubose Krenson 334
Total Votes 1,233
SC Board of Education District 3 Votes
Edward Jackson Jr. 659
James C. (Jim) Reid Jr. 806
Total Votes 1,465
SC Board of Education District 4 Votes
Rick H. Barnes 1,235
Curtis Porter 338
Brooks Robinson 315
Total Votes 1,888
SC Board of Education District 5 Votes
Edith Ann Green 565
Carolyn C. Hamilton 849
Total Votes 1,414
SC Board of Education District 6 Votes
Vincent L. Kearse 957
Total Votes 957
SC Board of Education District 7 Votes
Dwight Bernard Harris 627
Sylvia C. Roland 850
Total Votes 1,477
Sumter County Chief Magistrate Votes
Tracy K. Hall (R) 5,430
Crystal Cleveland (D) 5,318
Total Votes 10,748
County Commission District 1 Votes
Clay L. Jones (I) (D) 1,809
Total Votes 1,809
County Commission District 3 Votes
William Reid (R) 1,400
Kenneth E. Hamilton (D) 929
Total Votes 2,329
County Commission District 5 Votes
Jessie L. Smith Jr. (D) 1,648
Total Votes 1,648
Constitutional Amendment #1 Votes
Yes 7,765
No 2,503
Total Votes 10,268
Constitutional Amendment #2 Votes
Yes 6,853
No 3,306
Total Votes 10,159
Statewide Referendum A Votes
Yes 6,672
No 3,581
Total Votes 10,253