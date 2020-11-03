Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

By Su Ann Bird

CORDELE – Bryan Hodge of Arabi has joined South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) as the full-time facility assistant for the SGTC Crisp County Center. He will report to SGTC Maintenance Director Jeff Wiseman and Vice President of Operations Karen Werling.

Hodge has been employed at the SGTC Crisp County Center as a part time security officer. In his new role, he will still perform some security duties as well as care for the SGTC Crisp County Center buildings and facilities.

Hodge is a graduate of the SGTC Computer Specialist diploma program and has worked at SGTC in Crisp County as a part-time campus safety officer since 2013. He was responsible for guarding and monitoring buildings, answering alarms and investigating disturbances as well as patrolling the premises to prevent and detect signs of intrusion and ensure the security of doors, windows, and gates.

In his new role as the SGTC Facility Assistant, Hodge will be replacing custodian Keith Lewis, who retired, and also maintaining some of his security officer duties.