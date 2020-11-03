expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Bryan Hodge joins SGTC Crisp County Center as Facilities Assistant. Photo by Su Ann Bird

Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

By Ken Gustafson

Published 8:38 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

By Su Ann Bird

 

CORDELE – Bryan Hodge of Arabi has joined South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) as the full-time facility assistant for the SGTC Crisp County Center. He will report to SGTC Maintenance Director Jeff Wiseman and Vice President of Operations Karen Werling.

Hodge has been employed at the SGTC Crisp County Center as a part time security officer.  In his new role, he will still perform some security duties as well as care for the SGTC Crisp County Center buildings and facilities.

Hodge is a graduate of the SGTC Computer Specialist diploma program and has worked at SGTC in Crisp County as a part-time campus safety officer since 2013.  He was responsible for guarding and monitoring buildings, answering alarms and investigating disturbances as well as patrolling the premises to prevent and detect signs of intrusion and ensure the security of doors, windows, and gates.

In his new role as the SGTC Facility Assistant, Hodge will be replacing custodian Keith Lewis, who retired, and also maintaining some of his security officer duties.

 

More News

Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

Wildcats defeat Creekside Christian in low-scoring affair

Southland Academy C Team finishes season as Region Runners-up

BREAKING NEWS

Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

Local News

Hodge hired as SGTC Facility Assistant at Crisp County Center

Local News

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local News

Local News

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, November 10

Local News

Concerns over Section 4.11 of the Sumter County Code of Ordinances discussed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

South Georgia Tech Plans Student Activities for Red Ribbon Week