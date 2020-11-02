expand
November 2, 2020

After months of refraining from doing group rides, Sumter Cycling will be hosting a group ride on Saturday, November 7, which will begin in Andersonville. There will be two ride options: a 12-mile ride and a 23-mile ride. Photo by Sumter Cycling

Sumter Cycling to hold first Saturday Ride in several months

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:39 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its first Saturday Ride this Saturday, November 7 in downtown Andersonville. There will be two ride options: a 12-mile ride and a 23-mile ride.

Those who wish to participate in either ride will need to meet at 10 a.m. near the depot. Following the rides, the riders can enjoy a free BBQ sandwich lunch, provided by the Restaurant in Andersonville and courtesy of Sumter Cycling.

After months of refraining from group rides due to COVID-19, Sumter Cycling will be testing this ride with certain safety protocols recommended by USA Cycling. Riders should be healthy and well to participate and must practice social distancing. They must also wear face coverings and follow other safety precautions. Those who have further questions should contact Sumter Cycling.

