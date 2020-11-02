expand
Ad Spot

November 2, 2020

Southland Academy sophomore Tanner Humphrey (left), junior Jadie Burrell (middle) and freshman Noah Sheff (right) all qualified for the GISA State Meet in Macon this coming Saturday. Humphrey finished in sixth place in the boys’ race. Burrell finished in fourth in the girls’ race and Sheff finished as the region runner-up in the boys’ race. Photo by Beth Kinney

Southland Academy Boys and Girls XC teams take third place at region meet

By Ken Gustafson

Published 10:44 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

VALDOSTA, GA – Both the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) and Lady Raiders’ XC (Cross Country) teams finished in third place at the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Region 3-AAA that was held on Friday, October 31, in Valdosta, GA.

“The region meet was highly competitive this year, but our team ran very well,” SAR Head Coach Buck Kinney said. “We have a very young team; the only team competing at region with no seniors. However, we had three runners place.”

Coach Kinney also praised the efforts of three runners who ran PRs (personal best times) in this race: eighth graders Shaw Pinnell and Mary Ramsey Collins and junior Kolden Kinney.

The Lady Raiders finished with a total of 74 points and were 14 points behind region runners-up Brookwood, who finished with 60 points. Valwood won the Region 3-AAA Championship with just 17 points. In the sport of Cross Country, the team goal is to accumulate the fewest points as possible.

Southland Academy freshman Noah Sheff was the region runner-up at the GISA Region 3-AAA XC meet last Saturday in Valdosta. Sheff finished in a time of 19:41.97, seven seconds behind Region Champion Kent Grayson of Brookwood (19:34.78).
ATR Archive

The SAR Boys finished in third place with 47 points and were just two points off region runners-up Tiftarea Academy, who finished with 45 points. Brookwood won the region championship and finished with just 34 points.

Individually, SAR freshman Noah Sheff very nearly won the boys’ race. Sheff finished as the region runner-up in a time of 19:41.37, which was just seven seconds off of the winning time set by Brookwood’s Kent Grayson, the region champion (19:34.78).

Sophomore Tanner Humphrey was the next Raider to cross the finish line. Humphrey finished in sixth place in a time of 20:31.81. Both Sheff and Humphrey finished in the top six and thus have qualified for this Saturday’s GISA State Meet in Macon.

Southland Academy sophomore Tanner Humphrey is in action at the GISA Region 3-AAA Meet. Humphrey finished in sixth place in a time of 20:31.81.
Photo by Beth Kinney

Freshman Lee Graft and eighth grader Shaw Pinnell finished in 12th and 13th place respectively for the Raiders. Graft crossed the line in a time of 22:49.53 and Pinnell finished right behind Graft in a time of 22:50.33. SAR junior Kolden Kinney also turned in a strong performance, as he finished the race in a time of 30:24.77.

In girls’ action, SAR junior Jadie Burrell was the top finisher for the Lady Raiders. Burrell finished in fourth place in a time of 23:02.64. Burrell’s teammates, sophomore Ella Arnold and freshman Julia Clare Hubbard, finished in 16th and 17th places respectively. Arnold crossed the finish line in a time of 26:40.93 and Hubbard followed right behind her in a time of 27:13.63. Hubbard was able to barely beat out SAR eighth grader Mary Ramsey Collins, who finished right behind Hubbard in a time of 27:19.89.

Southland Academy sophomore Ella Arnold finished in 16th place at the GISA Region 3-AAA Meet. Arnold crossed the finish line in a time of 26:40.93.
Photo by Beth Kinney

SAR sophomores Taylor Ragsdale and Maddie Godwin also turned in strong performances. Ragsdale finished the race in a time of 28:54.16 and Godwin finished right behind Ragsdale in a time of 29:37.65.

Southland Academy junior Kolden Kinney was one of three SAR runners who set new PRs (personal best times) for themselves. Kinney finished the Region 3-AAA Meet in a time of 30:24.77.
Photo by Beth Kinney

“We’re excited to get back to work for our last week of practice and look forward to finishing the season strong at the State meet Saturday,” said Coach Kinney.  The GISA State Meet will be held in Macon on Saturday, November 7.

 

 

 

More News

Southland Academy Boys and Girls XC teams take third place at region meet

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Allen Mountjoy: October 25, 2020

Sumter Cycling to hold first Saturday Ride in several months

Local News

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local News

Local News

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, November 10

Local News

Concerns over Section 4.11 of the Sumter County Code of Ordinances discussed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

South Georgia Tech Plans Student Activities for Red Ribbon Week

News Main

Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away

Local News

Candidates for Chief Magistrate of Sumter County square off at Chamber of Commerce forum