expand
Ad Spot

November 2, 2020

Gunfire damage to property and person throughout the weekend

By admin

Published 8:29 am Monday, November 2, 2020

Tracy K. Hall

Gunfire rang out throughout Americus starting Friday night, October 30th. The first shots where heard on Cherokee Street and damage was noted at the location. On the same day, more shots were fired on Norman Cole St.
Sunday, November 1, brought with it several reports of gunfire with damage to property and 2 persons in a vehicle. Early Sunday morning, two Bessie Mays Circle residences sustained damage, with one stray bullet entering a child’s bedroom window. Sunday night, 2 people were shot while in a vehicle. Both people received treatment, with 1 of them requiring an airlift to a trauma center for more intensive care.
Release from the Americus Police Department:

Aggravated Assault 

The Americus Police Department with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a series of shooting incidents which occurred in the City of Americus over the weekend. Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cherokee Street on October 30 at 11:36 PM.  A residence was struck, but there were no injuries. At 4:34 AM on November 1st, shots were fired in the area of Norman Cole Street and Bessie Mays Circle, striking residences, again with no injuries.

At 10:30 PM on November 1st, officers responded to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center to a report of two individuals with gunshot injuries. A 19 year old male and a 21 year old male had been transported by private vehicle to the Emergency Room. The 21 year old was transferred to a Trauma Center in Macon for treatment. The 19 year old was treated and released. Investigation into this incident indicates that the shooting took place in the area of Bell and Hampton Streets in Americus.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.

No names have been released and the investigation is ongoing. Americus Times-Recorder will update as soon as more information is available.

More News

Allen Mountjoy: October 25, 2020

Sumter Cycling to hold first Saturday Ride in several months

Gunfire damage to property and person throughout the weekend

Raiders earn first win of the season on Homecoming Night

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local News

Local News

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, November 10

Local News

Concerns over Section 4.11 of the Sumter County Code of Ordinances discussed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

South Georgia Tech Plans Student Activities for Red Ribbon Week

News Main

Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away

Local News

Candidates for Chief Magistrate of Sumter County square off at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Chief Magistrate make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club