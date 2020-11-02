expand
November 2, 2020

Allen Mountjoy: October 25, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 12:42 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

Allen Mountjoy, 71, of Eatonton, GA, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his residence in the presence of his family.
Allen was born in Washington, D.C. on January 9, 1949. He was the son of the late Luther Allen Mountjoy and Kathleen Rankin Drummond. He graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Allen was the owner and CEO of Plains Products Inc, and Georgia Building Supply and several other business in Americus, GA.
Survivors include his wife Terrie Gay Mountjoy, his daughter Nally Mountjoy, step daughter Nicole Hines and step son Frank Hines.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to:
Hospice Compassus First, 2470 Daniels Bridge Rd., Bldg 100, Ste 171, Athens GA 30606

There are no arrangements made at this time.

May and Smith Funeral Directors is in charge of these arrangements
www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com

