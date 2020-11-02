expand
Ad Spot

November 2, 2020

The Southland Academy Footabll C Team finished their season as region runners-up. Sitting L to R: Milly Simmons, Brianna Brown, McGraw Minor, Amelia Kinnebrew, Wimberly Hines, Olivia VanCleve Kneeling L to R Bryant Roland, Thomas Fowler, Cohen Rogers, Brock Shrable, Charles Crisp, Bo Lacy, Kenny Kinnebrew Standing L-R Davis Daniel, Jaden Patel, Jackson Webb, Cooper Boren, Jackson Avant, Garrett Love, Chandler Highnote, Jake Saye, Ashton Ray, Cade Futch, Ethan Beck, Allen Styck, Mac McMichael, Jameson Payne. The Raider are coached by John Brady, Randy Saye, and Mike McGlaun. Photo by Josh Hicks

Southland Academy C Team finishes season as Region Runners-up

By Ken Gustafson

Published 11:28 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Football C-Team (SAR) finished their season as region runners-up. The Raiders started the season on a rough stretch of games, but bounced back once region play began.

SAR had to go on the road and defeat an unbeaten Tiftarea Academy team, and then destroyed Brookwood, the defending C-Team champions. These wins allowed the Raiders to advance to the Region Championship game. When this same group of guys played in the Fifth & Sixth Grade game, they also made it to the championship game and were coached by John Brady then as well.

The Raiders came up short in the championship game, but the future is bright for the Raiders. The Eighth Grade Class played for the JR Pro Championship when they were in the Sixth Grade and the C-Team Championship as eighth graders. The Seventh Grade Class at Southland has played in a championship in the fifth grade, sixth grade, and seventh grade.

More News

Southland Academy C Team finishes season as Region Runners-up

Southland Academy Boys and Girls XC teams take third place at region meet

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Allen Mountjoy: October 25, 2020

Local News

Healthy Sumter officially opens community garden with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

Local News

Candidates for Georgia US Congressional District 2 seat square off in debate at GSW

Local News

SC Board of Education candidates make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club forum

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local News

Local News

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, November 10

Local News

Concerns over Section 4.11 of the Sumter County Code of Ordinances discussed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

South Georgia Tech Plans Student Activities for Red Ribbon Week

News Main

Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away

Local News

Candidates for Chief Magistrate of Sumter County square off at Chamber of Commerce forum