New supervisor in the Americus GBI Field Office

October 30, 2020

Joe Chesnut, new supervisor in the GBI Region 3 Field Office

Published 3:58 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

Press Release from GBI, October 30, 2020

 

On Friday October 16 th , 2020, Special Agent in Charge Joe Chesnut was assigned to the GBI Region 3 Field
Office in Americus, Georgia. GBI Regional offices assist local law enforcement agencies, when requested, in a variety of
felony criminal investigations. These regional offices also investigate criminal violations on property owned by the state
or its departments, bureaus, commissions, or authorities.
Prior to his transfer, Agent Chesnut established the newly formed Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement
Office in Albany, Georgia which serves 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. Agent Chesnut was previously the Special
Agent in Charge of the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, which serves the Metropolitan area of Atlanta
where he was a supervisor for over ten years.
Agent Chesnut has been with the GBI for 23 years and was previously assigned to the State Drug Task Force and
the GBI Regional Office in Sylvester, Georgia. Prior to joining the GBI, Agent Chesnut served as a Deputy Sheriff with
the Stewart County Sheriff’s Department for six years.
Agent Chesnut is a graduate of the 251 st Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Furthermore, Agent Chesnut holds a Master’s Degree in Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science
from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia.
Currently, Agent Chesnut serves as the Vice President of the Georgia Narcotics Officers Association and is a
delegate for the National Narcotics Officers Association. In addition, Agent Chesnut is an Area Representative for the
FBI National Academy Associates Georgia Chapter and a member of the GBI Special Enforcement Team.

