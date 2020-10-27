expand
October 27, 2020

GSW’s Chase McLain shot a 64 in Round 2 of the UNG Fall Invitational. McLain’s performance ties the 18-hole lowest score ever achieved by a Hurricane golfer. This record was previously held by former GSW standout Vincent Norrman. Photo by Chris Finn

McLain’s 64 ties 18-hole low for GSW

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

GAINESVILLE, GA. – After a rough start, Georgia Southwestern men’s golf player Chase McLain shot a round 2 low of 64 (-8), climbing his way into fifth place to end Day 1 of the UNG Fall Invitational played at the Chattahoochee Golf Club. McLain, who leads the pack with 12 birdies, shot a 73 (+1) in the opening round for a total score of 137 (-7). His 64 ties the 18-hole low for GSW, which was previously held by former Hurricane Vincent Norrman.

Saksit Jairak sits tied in ninth place at the Par 72, 7,043 yard course after shooting rounds of 67 and 73 followed by Payne Sells, who shot rounds of 74 and 79. Jairak, who had eight birdies, finished Day 1 with a 140 (-4) total score as Sells, who shot three birdies, finished with a 153 (+9).

Matthew Leenman of Piedmont, Lincoln Memorial’s Dan Bradbury and Austin Alexander from Limestone College all sit tied for first place with a 135 (-9) total card followed by Bjorn Rosengren of USC Aiken, who shot a 137 (-7). West Georgia’s Blake Kollin joins McLain in fifth place.

Lincoln Memorial leads the way to end Day 1 in first place with a 280 (-8) card, followed by Lee 281 (-7), Piedmont College 283 (-5), USC Aiken 287 (-1) and Limestone 288 (E).

The Hurricanes will finish up their shortened fall slate and will tee off for Round 3 tomorrow at 9 a.m. For more updates on the GSW golf team follow them on Twitter at @GSW_GOLF.

 

 

