expand
Ad Spot

October 26, 2020

Southland Academy running back James Griffin fights for yardage against Gatewood. Photo by Sherri Bass

Raiders fall at Gatewood in low-scoring affair

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:32 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

EATONTON, GA – The Southland Academy Raider Football Team (SAR) made the long journey up to Eatonton, GA on Friday, October 23 to take on the Gators of the Gatewood School (GS). It was an extremely hard-fought game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However, unfortunately for SAR, they came up short against the Gators, losing 16-7 at the Gatewood School in Eatonton.

SAR running back Owen Exley runs the ball against the Gators.
Photo by Sherri Bass

The Gators took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when running back Bryce Johnson scored a rushing touchdown. The extra point by Jayson Burner was good and GS had an early 7-0 lead. However, the Raiders responded, as quarterback Nathan Duke led the SAR offense on a nine-play, 67-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown by Duke on a quarterback keeper. The extra point by Caleb Law was good and the score was knotted up at 7-7. The Gators regained the lead later in the first quarter on a field goal by Burner, but by halftime, the Raiders only trailed 10-7.

Late in the second half, SAR had a chance to tie the game on a field goal, but the attempt by Chase Ledger sailed wide right. The Gators took advantage of the missed field goal by mounting a drive that culminated in a touchdown by tailback Evan Bennett. The extra point was missed, but it would be enough to seal the victory for GS.

Southland Academy OL/DL Collins Bass recovers a fumble for the Raiders.
Photo by Sherri Bass

With the loss, SAR falls to 0-6 on the season, while GS improves to 5-1.

The Raiders will try to earn their first win of the season when they host Edmund Burke Academy (EBA) on Homecoming Night this Friday, October 30. This game was supposed to have been played on Friday, October 9, but was postponed until this Friday due to COVID-19 issues at EBA. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

 

More News

Raiders fall at Gatewood in low-scoring affair

Timothy Allan Tott: October 24, 2020

Carl Eugene Daniel: October 23, 2020

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local News

Local News

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, November 10

Local News

Concerns over Section 4.11 of the Sumter County Code of Ordinances discussed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

South Georgia Tech Plans Student Activities for Red Ribbon Week

News Main

Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away

Local News

Candidates for Chief Magistrate of Sumter County square off at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Chief Magistrate make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

William Reid makes his case for Sumter County Board of Commissioners District 3 Seat at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Tax Commissioner make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club meeting

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff square off at Chamber of Commerce Forum