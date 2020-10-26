Carl Eugene Daniel: October 23, 2020

Carl Eugene Daniel, 57 of Americus, GA, passed away Friday October 23, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Central Baptist Church. Dr. Bryan Myers will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 25th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.

Carl Eugene Daniel was born August 4, 1963 in Americus. He was the son of the late William Phillips Daniel and Donna Joan Hamilton Crumpton. He served in the United States Navy and the United States Navy Reserves. After his military service, Carl worked for Imerys in Andersonville as a Shipping Forman. He attended Central Baptist Church and Greater Vision Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Stacie Salter Daniel; his mother Donna Joan Hamilton Crumpton, two daughters and son-in-law, Alison Brooke Daniel of Americus and Brittany Daniel Benson (Corey) of Gainesville GA. A sister and brother-in-law, Merry Leigh Singley (Robert) of Americus and a brother and sister-in-law, Phillip Daniel (Lisa) of Americus. A sister-in-law Teresa Wellons (Greg) of Americus and brothers-in-law, Henry Salter Jr. and Chad Salter. His father-in-law, Lamar Salter and a grandson Lander Benson also survive.

In addition to his father, Carl was preceded in death by his step-father Pat Crumpton and mother-in-law Alice Salter.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scott Law Foundation 205 East Lamar St. Americus, GA 31709 or to Phoebe Sumter Oncology 126 Us Hwy 280 Americus, GA 31719.

To sign the online guestbook and share your condolences to the family, visit

aldridgefuneralservices.com Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.