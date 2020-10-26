expand
Ad Spot

October 26, 2020

Carl Eugene Daniel: October 23, 2020

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 8:33 am Monday, October 26, 2020

Carl Eugene Daniel, 57 of Americus, GA, passed away Friday October 23, 2020 at his residence.  Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Central Baptist Church. Dr. Bryan Myers will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 25th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.

Carl Eugene Daniel was born August 4, 1963 in Americus. He was the son of the late William Phillips Daniel and Donna Joan Hamilton Crumpton. He served in the United States Navy and the United States Navy Reserves. After his military service, Carl worked for Imerys in Andersonville as a Shipping Forman. He attended Central Baptist Church and Greater Vision Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Stacie Salter Daniel; his mother Donna Joan Hamilton Crumpton, two daughters and son-in-law, Alison Brooke Daniel of Americus and Brittany Daniel Benson (Corey) of Gainesville GA. A sister and brother-in-law, Merry Leigh Singley (Robert) of Americus and a brother and sister-in-law, Phillip Daniel (Lisa) of Americus. A sister-in-law Teresa Wellons (Greg) of Americus and brothers-in-law, Henry Salter Jr. and Chad Salter. His father-in-law, Lamar Salter and a grandson Lander Benson also survive.

In addition to his father, Carl was preceded in death by his step-father Pat Crumpton and mother-in-law Alice Salter.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scott Law Foundation 205 East Lamar St. Americus, GA 31709 or to Phoebe Sumter Oncology 126 Us Hwy 280 Americus, GA 31719.

To sign the online guestbook and share your condolences to the family, visit

aldridgefuneralservices.com Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

More News

Raiders fall at Gatewood in low-scoring affair

Timothy Allan Tott: October 24, 2020

Carl Eugene Daniel: October 23, 2020

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

Local News

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

business

New Industry Comes to Sumter County—Twice.

education

Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced

News Main

Americus Mayor and City Council Make Recommendations on First Fridays and Trick or Treating

Local News

Possible Art and Cultural Exhibit for Americus discussed at County Board of Commissioners meeting

Local News

Brandi Lunneborg named hospital CEO of the Year

Local News

SGTC Jets Booster Club to host sixth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament

Local News

SC Board of Commissioners discusses quitclaim deed with Land Bank Authority at Work Session

Local News

New Industry comes to Sumter Counthy—Twice

BREAKING NEWS

Escaped inmate is still on the loose in Sumter County

BREAKING NEWS

An escaped inmate is on the loose in Sumter County

Local News

Michael Slade Dominick of Plains receives the SGTC Foundation Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker scholarship

Local News

Georgia Power’s Don Porter named Chair of SGTC Board of Directors

Local News

Local News

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, November 10

Local News

Concerns over Section 4.11 of the Sumter County Code of Ordinances discussed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Local News

South Georgia Tech Plans Student Activities for Red Ribbon Week

News Main

Sheriff, Pete Smith, has passed away

Local News

Candidates for Chief Magistrate of Sumter County square off at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Chief Magistrate make their case at Americus Kiwanis Club

Local News

William Reid makes his case for Sumter County Board of Commissioners District 3 Seat at Chamber of Commerce forum

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Tax Commissioner make their cases for election at Americus Kiwanis Club meeting

Local News

Candidates for Sumter County Sheriff square off at Chamber of Commerce Forum