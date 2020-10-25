GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) will host the one and only debate between incumbent U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop (Democrat) and Don Cole (Republican). The candidates will have an opportunity to inform voters about their stands on a range of issues facing the country today.
The event will be livestreamed on GSW’s YouTube channel with limited in-person attendance to allow for social distancing. The forum will be moderated by Jason Berggren, Ph.D., associate professor in the history and political science department at GSW, along with a four-person student panel who will ask the questions.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Georgia Southwestern State University
Rosalynn Carter Health & Human Sciences Complex (Carter I)
800 GSW State University Drive
Americus, Georgia 31709
WHO: U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop (Democrat) vs Don Cole (Republican)
Dr. Jason Berggren, GSW political science professor
Savannah Hall, political science major, SGA President
Caleb Kot, political science major
Dylan Wall, political science major
Carrington Price, middle-grades education major
WHY: Both candidates will have an opportunity to make their case so voters can decide which candidate to support.