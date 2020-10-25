GSW to host debate between candidates for US Representative

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) will host the one and only debate between incumbent U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop (Democrat) and Don Cole (Republican). The candidates will have an opportunity to inform voters about their stands on a range of issues facing the country today.

The event will be livestreamed on GSW’s YouTube channel with limited in-person attendance to allow for social distancing. The forum will be moderated by Jason Berggren, Ph.D., associate professor in the history and political science department at GSW, along with a four-person student panel who will ask the questions.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE : Georgia Southwestern State University

Rosalynn Carter Health & Human Sciences Complex (Carter I)

800 GSW State University Drive

Americus, Georgia 31709

WHO: U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop (Democrat) vs Don Cole (Republican)

Dr. Jason Berggren, GSW political science professor

Savannah Hall, political science major, SGA President

Caleb Kot, political science major

Dylan Wall, political science major

Carrington Price, middle-grades education major