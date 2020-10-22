expand
October 22, 2020

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford is shown above presenting Donna Davis with a framed copy of the House of Representatives House Resolution 1400 honoring the life and memory of former SGTC Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Technology instructor Rick Davis. Also shown are Trent Davis, nephew of Rick Davis, and SGTC Heavy Equipment Caterpillar Instructor Kyle Hartsfield, who worked with Rick Davis and also was a student of Davis. Photo by Su Ann Bird

State Representative Cheokas sponsors resolution honoring memory of SGTC’s Rick Davis

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:16 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

By Su Ann Bird

 

AMERICUS – State Representative Mike Cheokas of the 138th District sponsored House Resolution 1400 honoring the life and memory of retired South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Dealers Service Technology Instructor, Richard “Ricky” Davis, of Buena Vista who passed away earlier this year.

Donna Davis, wife of Rick Davis, and their nephew, Trent Davis, accepted the framed resolution from SGTC President Dr. John Watford, who recently expressed his appreciation to the Davis family and to Cheokas for honoring Rick Davis.

Davis had been an instructor at SGTC for 33 years when he retired from teaching in April of 2018.  He was a SGTC graduate of the Diesel Mechanics program in 1978.  He was hired as a full-time instructor for the Diesel program in 1981 and worked there until 1991.  He left in 1991 as part of a reduction in force.

Davis returned to SGTC in 1995 as the technical instructor for Heavy Equipment Mechanics.  He returned to Diesel Technology in 2002 and then transferred back to the Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Dealer’s Service Technology Program in 2006.  He remained in that capacity for the remaining 12 years until his retirement in 2018.

“Rick Davis was a very special individual,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford.  “He was an integral part of a tremendous legacy of outstanding diesel equipment students and instructors here at South Georgia Tech.  He was a mentor to so many people at South Georgia Technical College and he shared freely with others his outstanding work ethics, knowledge, integrity, and wisdom.  We are honored that Representative Cheokas introduced this resolution to honor his life and memory.  I am sure that his family is as well.”

The House of Representatives Resolution stated that: “be it resolved by the House of Representatives that the members of this body join in honoring the life and memory of Rick Davis and express their deepest and most sincere regret at his passing.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford is shown above accepting a copy of the House of Representatives House Resolution 1400 honoring the life and memory of former SGTC Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Technology Instructor Rick Davis from State Representative Mike Cheokas, who was unable to be present with Donna Davis accepted the framed copy.
Photo by Su Ann Bird

House Resolution 1400 highlighted Davis’ career at SGTC, as well as his “magnanimous strengths with an unimpeachable reputation for integrity, intelligence, fairness, and kindness, and by the example he made of his life, he made this world a better place in which to live.”

The resolution also called attention to him as a “compassionate and generous man who will long be remembered for his love of family, friendship, and community, and will be missed by all who had the great fortune of knowing him.”

Davis passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence.  He was survived by his loving wife Donna, and other family and friends.  A celebration of life was held on February 22, 2020 at the Davis residence.

In memory of Rick Davis and in honor of the tremendous legacy that he was a part of at South Georgia Technical College, a scholarship has been established at South Georgia Technical College for the SGTC Caterpillar Think Big Heavy Equipment Dealer’s Service Technology program, which has been recognized as one of the best in the nation as well as internationally.

Donations to the SGTC Rick Davis Caterpillar Scholarship can be made to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA 31709.  All donations will be acknowledged to the family.

 

