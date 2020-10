Southland Academy’s Homecoming Court has been announced. Plans are for the Homecoming Game to be played on October 30, 2020, against Edmund Burke at 7:30 p.m.

Senior Representatives Alli Dent, Maddie Crisp, Mary Rachel Hardin, Reese Roland; Freshman Representatives Adaline Miles, Kate Pritchett; Sophomore Representatives Holladay Miles, Morgan Weaver; Junior Representatives Ansley Weldon, Lydia Anne Love.